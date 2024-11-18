Handgun-wielding man robs 7-Eleven in Nelson, B.C.

Photo: Contributed Nelson Police released a photo of the caucasian suspect believed to be involved in the robbery early Monday morning at 7-Eleven store in Nelson.

Nelson Police are searching for a man following a robbery of a convenience store in the early hours of Monday morning.

Police said the robbery occurred on Nov. 18 at 3:53 a.m. at the 7-Eleven store located at 123 Anderson Street in Nelson.

"Security footage from the business shows an unknown male entering the premises with what is believed to be a grey handgun," Nelson Police said in a media release.

"The suspect proceeded to point the firearm at the 7-Eleven cashier subsequently stealing cigarettes and cash"

Nelson Police said the suspect left the premise on foot with the stolen items in a black garbage bag heading northbound behind the 7-Eleven.

The suspect is described as:

Caucasian male

Approximately 20-30 years old

Height: five-foot-six to five-foot-seven

Weight: approximately 165 pounds

Wearing a blue hoodie, black face covering, blue jeans, black gloves, and black shoes believed to be Adidas brand

Officers are still working to identify the suspect.

"Anyone who may have cell phone footage, CCTV camera footage, including Home Security or doorbell cameras, or who witnessed the incident is encouraged to come forward," police said.

"Additionally, any information that could assist in identifying the suspect would be greatly appreciated."

Nelson Police said anyone with relevant information is urged to contact the Police Department at (250) 354-3919 or email [email protected].

Photo: Contributed