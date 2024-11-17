Connect Nakusp trail network hopes to link Village destinations

Photo: Contributed

At the recent Nakusp Café on November 7, residents were introduced to Connect Nakusp, an active transportation network plan for the Village.

Connect Nakusp aims to create an accessible trail network to make it safer, easier, and more enjoyable for individuals to use active transportation in the village.

“The project is an effort to provide comprehensive, accessible, and safe routes between local destinations,” said Hugh Watt, owner and CEO of True North Forestry. “We had a good response and lots of constructive comments [at the café]. Next steps are to refine our initial plan to make it fit the present and future needs of the town.”

True North Forestry Consulting was hired by the Village to complete the plan. The project takes stock of existing trails, designs new ones, and makes plans for reconstruction of others.

“Some existing trail segments are functional for some people, but not for other users,” said Watt. “If a trail gradient, width, drainage, and surfacing is improved, then more people can use it, and the trail will be more durable for the future.”

The end result will be “shovel-ready” plans that can be implemented when funding becomes available. The technical plans and drawings will be detailed enough for budgeting and construction for each trail segment. True North has been working on it for a couple of months now, and will wrap up by February 2025.

Watt said a lot of the feedback from the Nakusp Café was about specific features that could be improved, such as intersection markings, drainage, and road shoulder maintenance. There were also some good ideas about how certain trails could be connected to form loops.

Some residents said trails were a high priority, while others prioritized road, sewer, and water infrastructure instead.

“There are a lot of pressing needs today in small communities and rural areas. A balance has to be struck as there are limited resources at hand,” said Watt. “But an improved trail network will improve community infrastructure and should help make healthier and happier lifestyles – as a higher percentage walks, bikes, etc. – and it should contribute positively to community safety as routes are improved over time.”

Connect Nakusp is not to be confused with the Nakusp Active Transportation Plan (NATP), developed by Nakusp and Area Bike Society and Dehnel Planning, and adopted by council in October.

NATP is a strategic level plan, providing a vision to guide development. But Connect Nakusp is the tactical, real-world plan, said Watt – a detailed route layout connecting the different areas of the community.

The plan is funded by the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure Active Transportation Network Planning grant, Nakusp and Area Community Forest Legacy Fund, RDCK Area K funding, and in-kind efforts of suppliers, contractors, and volunteers.

Residents are encouraged to fill out a questionnaire to help refine the plan: truenorthforestry.com/wp/nakusp-at-network

