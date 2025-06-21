Reverse mortgage strategies you may not have considered

Photo: Contributed A reverse mortgage isn’t just about staying in your home, it’s about unlocking new possibilities.

When most people think about reverse mortgages, they tend to picture someone using the funds to help cover basic living expenses or stay in their home longer.

While that’s certainly true, it barely scratches the surface of what’s possible. Today, I want to highlight a few lesser-known (but powerful) ways Canadian homeowners are using this tool to create more freedom, flexibility, and peace of mind in retirement.

1. Upsizing in retirement? Yes, it’s possible

One of the often-overlooked opportunities with a reverse mortgage is the ability for homeowners to actually upgrade their living situation—even after they’ve retired.

Here’s a great example: A 73-year-old couple in Kelowna decided it was time to move on from their older townhouse. They wanted a more modern, spacious home that better suited their lifestyle and needs. With a reverse mortgage approved for $400,000, they were able to complete the purchase of a beautiful new home that was nearly double the size of their previous one. Even better? They walked away from the deal with approximately $175,000 in cash after the move.

No monthly mortgage payments. No need to draw down their investments. Just smart use of the equity they’d already built up over decades.

2. Investing without triggering taxable events

Perhaps you are interested in investing in real estate—but hesitant to dip into your RRSPs or trigger capital gains by selling off market-based assets? A reverse mortgage can be a strategic, tax-efficient solution. Through this product, homeowners can access up to 55% of their home’s equity, completely tax-free. That means no capital gains taxes, no early withdrawal penalties, and no need to disrupt carefully built investment portfolios.

Take Tanya and Raymond, a couple in their 70s from West Vancouver. They had their eye on a vacation property at Cultus Lake—a place where their children and grandchildren could gather and make lasting memories. Rather than cash in any of their investments, they accessed $875,000 through a reverse mortgage on their $2.5 million home. That was more than enough to purchase a $650,000 lakefront home and a boat—while still retaining a healthy buffer of equity.

No debt stress. No taxable events.

3. Restoring financial control with a no payment mortgage

When life feels uncertain, especially during economic downturns or volatile markets, many retirees look for ways to regain control and reduce financial strain.

One powerful (and often under-utilized) option is using a reverse mortgage to convert home equity into tax-free cash. Unlike a traditional HELOC or private loan, a reverse mortgage requires no monthly payments, ever. This can be an ideal solution if you want to avoid selling investments in a down market or tapping into limited retirement income during turbulent times.

Whether the goal is to manage cash flow, eliminate an existing mortgage, or simply create a buffer for future needs, a Reverse Mortgage provides peace of mind—by transforming home equity into long-term stability.

A reverse mortgage isn’t just about staying in your home, it’s about unlocking new possibilities. From upgrading your lifestyle to purchasing a second property or reducing reliance on taxable income, it can be a smart and strategic option for many Canadians aged 55+.

If you or someone you know is exploring ways to make the most of their retirement years, let’s connect. There are more options than you might think—and I’m here to help you navigate them.

Please email [email protected] or you can book a time for a chat here on my calendar.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.