Important to look beyond the interest rate when getting a mortgage

Photo: Pixabay

If you’re searching for a mortgage, you’ve probably asked—or are planning to ask—one key question: “What’s your best rate?”

It makes sense. Every article on mortgage shopping emphasizes the importance of getting the lowest possible interest rate and comparison websites make it easier than ever to see what’s out there. Naturally, it feels like the smartest move is to shop around for the lowest number. But here’s something most people don’t realize—securing a low rate isn’t difficult. If you call a few lenders or brokers, you’ll quickly find someone willing to beat another offer.

Banks and brokers know they’re competing for your business and rate-matching is a common strategy. But before you celebrate locking in the lowest rate, it’s worth asking—are you really getting the best mortgage for your needs?

The truth is, the interest rate is only one piece of a much larger puzzle. If you flip through your mortgage contract, you’ll notice the rate appears prominently on the first page, but what about the dozens of other pages? Those are where the real details hide—details that could end up costing you far more than a fraction of a percentage point in interest.

Mortgage terms vary widely between lenders and while rates might not differ drastically, the fine print often does. Prepayment privileges, penalties for breaking the mortgage early, portability options, renewal conditions—these are all crucial factors that determine how flexible and cost-effective your mortgage truly is.

For example, some lenders offer rock-bottom rates but attach restrictive conditions. You might unknowingly agree to a mortgage that is fully closed, meaning you can’t refinance or break it early unless you sell your home. Need to access your equity for renovations or an emergency? Too bad—you’re locked in.

Other, so-called “discount” mortgages are stripped of key features, limiting your ability to make extra payments or change lenders down the line. Many homeowners don’t think about these details until it’s too late. In fact, statistics show that most Canadians break their mortgage before their term is up—often around the three-year mark. Imagine realizing at that point that your “amazing rate” comes with a massive penalty for early exit.

So, if the lowest rate isn’t the only thing that matters, what should you be asking?

A better question is: “Which mortgage best fits my financial goals, both now and in the future?” Yes, a competitive rate is important, but so is flexibility, protection, and the ability to adapt as life changes.

Before signing any mortgage agreement, take the time to understand the full scope of the terms and conditions. A great mortgage isn’t just about what you pay in interest—it’s about ensuring that your mortgage works for you, not against you.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.