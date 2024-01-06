What you need to know about reverse mortgages

Photo: Pixabay

Reverse mortgages are quite often misunderstood and there are always lots of questions.

Here are some of the most frequently asked questions with the answers.

How does a reverse mortgage work?

A reverse mortgage is secured by the equity in your home. Unlike a traditional mortgage in which you make regular payments, no monthly payments are required. The big advantage with a reverse mortgage is you do not have to make any regular mortgage payments for as long as you or your spouse lives in your home.

Who is it for?

A reverse mortgage is designed exclusively for homeowners aged 55 and older. This age qualification applies to both you and your spouse.

How much can I get and how is it calculated?

You can receive up to 55% of the value of your home. The specific amount is based on your age and that of your spouse, the location and type of home you have, and your home’s current appraised value. You can contact me and I can quickly give you an estimate of how much you may be approved for.

How do I receive the money?

You can choose how you want to receive the money. A reverse mortgage gives you the option of receiving all the money you’re eligible for in one lump sum advance, you can take some now and more later or you can receive planned advances over a set period of time.

Will the homeowner owe more than the house is worth?

The homeowner keeps all the equity remaining in the home. In my many years of experience, more than 99% of homeowners have money left over when their mortgage is repaid. The equity remaining depends on the amount borrowed, the value of the home, and the amount of time that’s passed since the reverse mortgage was taken out.

Will the bank own the home?

No. The homeowner retains title and maintains ownership of the home. It’s required for the homeowner to live in the home, pay taxes on time, have property insurance, and maintain the property in good condition.

What if the homeowner has an existing mortgage?

Many of our clients use a reverse mortgage to pay off their existing mortgage and debts.

Should reverse mortgages only be considered as a last resort?

No. Many financial professionals recommend a reverse mortgage to supplement monthly income instead of selling and downsizing, or taking out a conventional mortgage or a line of credit.

What fees are associated with a reverse mortgage?

There are one-time fees to arrange a reverse mortgage such as an appraisal fee, fee for independent legal advice as well as a fee for administration, title insurance, and registration. With the exception of the appraisal fee, these fees are paid for with the funding dollars.

What if the homeowner can’t afford payments?

There are no monthly payments required as long as the homeowner is living in the home.

If you are interested in more information about a reverse mortgage please give me a call if you have any questions at 1-888-561-2679 or email [email protected]. You can also book a time on my calendar here if you would like to schedule a chat to discuss possible options.

