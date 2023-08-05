Advantages of getting a mortgage pre-approval

Photo: Pixabay

As the experts sound the alarm on potential further mortgage rate increases in the coming months, many homebuyers are feeling the pressure to act quickly and secure their dream homes before the rates increase.

An option gaining attention is the "mortgage rate hold." While it may offer some temporary security, it's essential to understand that a rate hold only lasts for a limited period, typically up to 120 days, and involves minimal scrutiny from the lender.

In truth, it's no guarantee you'll ultimately qualify for that specific rate or even secure mortgage financing at all.

So, what's the real solution? A full mortgage pre-approval with a rate hold—a substantially different offering compared to the rate hold from your regular financial institution.

The Importance of a mortgage pre-approval

The answer to whether a mortgage pre-approval is crucial is a resounding "yes!" It empowers you with the confidence to embark on your house-hunting journey. Unlike the basic rate hold, a pre-approval dives deep into your financial situation. Your income documents are reviewed, and the source of your down payment funds is verified. Any potential concerns are addressed head-on, and a strategic plan is devised to move forward confidently.

Benefits of getting pre-approved

Here are the key advantages of obtaining a mortgage pre-approval from a mortgage broker:

1. Know your price range: You'll establish a clear understanding of your price range before starting the house-hunting process, saving you time and effort.

2. Tailored home search: Armed with your pre-approval budget, your realtor can precisely pinpoint the right properties that match your financial capacity and preferences, streamlining your search.

3. Gain a competitive edge: In a competitive market, having a pre-approval may enable you to satisfy your financing condition and firm up your purchase contract faster.

4. No surprises: You'll have a comprehensive picture of your financial obligations, including down payment requirements, closing costs, and monthly mortgage payments.

5. Secure your interest rate: Take advantage of the opportunity to lock in your interest rate for up to four months, providing peace of mind amid predictions of rising rates.

Simplified pre-approval process

Here's a helpful tip. Getting a mortgage pre-approval doesn't have to be a complicated or time-consuming ordeal. Forget the notion of waiting for an in-person meeting at your financial institution. The process can easily be completed via secure online portals, telephone, and email, making it more convenient and efficient for you.

In fact, in many cases, I can complete your pre-approval in a single day, often even before your scheduled bank appointment.

Don't let the uncertainty of rising mortgage rates hinder your dream of owning a new home. Act now by securing a full mortgage pre-approval with a rate hold. With this powerful combination in hand, you'll be well-equipped to navigate the housing market confidently.

If you're considering a home purchase this year, don't hesitate to reach out and secure your rate hold with a full mortgage pre-approval.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.