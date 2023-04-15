Renovations can add to the value of your home

Photo: Contributed

Renovating your home is one of the best ways to increase its value and provide yourself with financial security in the long-term.

Investing in home renovations can be a daunting prospect, with the cost of materials, labour, and other associated costs, it can seem like a lot of money to spend. But with careful planning and budgeting, it can be a great way to add value to your home and make it more desirable to potential buyers.

First and foremost, it is important to consider the type of renovations you are planning to do. While some renovations may be more appealing to potential buyers, others may not add as much value to your home.

For example, installing a new kitchen or bathroom may be more appealing to buyers, whereas painting walls may not. It’s important to research the market and find out what kind of renovations are popular in your area before investing in your project.

As well as the monetary benefits of renovating your home, there are many other advantages:

• Renovations can improve the appearance of your home, making it more desirable to buyers.

• Renovations can also increase the energy efficiency of your home, which can reduce your energy bills and help the environment.

• They can increase the safety of your home. By installing new security systems or improving existing ones, you can give yourself peace of mind that your home is safe and secure.

• They can also increase the functionality of your home. This may include adding extra rooms or expanding existing ones to make more space. This can be great for growing families or those who want to add an extra touch of luxury to their home.

• Home renovations can be a great way to add value to your property. By making improvements to your home, you can increase its worth and make it more desirable to potential buyers.

There are several possible ways that you might finance your home renovations.

• Use your savings

• Use a credit card or an unsecured line of credit

• Home equity line of credit

• A personal loan

• A loan from a family member

These are quick solutions and may work best depending on how extensive and costly your renovations might be or you could perhaps consider a lower cost of borrowing to complete those renovations by obtaining a renovation loan. Some of the benefits of this type of financing are, lower interest rates, lower monthly payments as the loan gets amortized over a longer period and access to a higher amount depending on your home equity

It is also a good option for borrowers who might feel tempted to abuse the flexibility of other home renovation options mentioned above, such as credit lines or credit cards

