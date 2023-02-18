Reverse mortgages can be viable options for some homeowners

Photo: Contributed

As the economy continues to undergo changes, many Canadians are dealing with the effects of runaway inflation and are finding that very challenging.

With the current economic situation, it may be more important than ever for homeowners to be able to access their home equity to cover basic costs of living.

For more and more Canadians aged 55 and older, a reverse mortgage has become a very popular financial solution.

A reverse mortgage is a great way to access the financial resources homeowners need to get through this difficult economic period. It allows homeowners 55 and older to convert up to 55% of their home equity into tax-free cash without having to sell or move out.

The benefits of a reverse mortgage are clear. Homeowners have the flexibility to customize the loan to meet their needs, whether it be a regularly scheduled advance or a lump sum. Additionally, there is no need for monthly payments, so homeowners can access their cash without having to worry about a large financial burden every month.

It provides homeowners with the opportunity to protect their investments for longer. This is a great option for those who need to access their home equity in an efficient and secure way. It also provides a sense of security that homeowners will not be left in a financially unstable situation if their home’s value decreases.

One of our reverse mortgage lenders offers a “no negative equity guarantee,” which ensures the amount owed on the due date will not exceed the fair market value of the home, allowing clients to remain in their home without having to worry about owing more than it is worth. All of reverse mortgage lenders are extremely conservative in the amount they will lend, so the odds of that happening are very slim.

Interest rates on reverse mortgages are typically higher than on traditional mortgages due to the higher risk associated with these types of loans. These loans are generally considered to be riskier because they allow the borrower to access the equity in their home without making payments, and if the home is not maintained, the lender could be left with little or no collateral.

Additionally, the loans are usually more expensive to administer due to the need for ongoing monitoring and evaluation of the borrower's financial situation.

Working with a mortgage broker who is experienced in reverse mortgages can provide you with multiple advantages. As a mortgage broker, I have access to all of the reverse mortgage lenders in Canada, allowing you to compare different options and find the best solution.

I also have the expertise to help you understand the complexities of the process and guide you every step of the way. Furthermore, I can provide personalized advice that is tailored to your specific needs, helping you make an informed decision.

If you would like to see if a reverse mortgage might be a solution for you, please book a time on my calendar for a call or you email me at [email protected]

