Granville Street to get pedestrian zone, new patios during World Cup

Photo: Glen Korstrom, BIV Nate Sabine, Blueprint's director of business development, said he is excited that his company's Good Co. on Granville Street will have a temporary sidewalk patio during the FIFA World Cup.

A five-block stretch on Vancouver's Granville Street is set to close to vehicles during the entirety of the 39-day 2026 FIFA World Cup tournament, Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim announced Wednesday afternoon.

That closure will divert buses to nearby Howe and Hornby streets, and enable the part of Granville Street between West Georgia and Davie streets to become a pedestrian-only zone between June 11 and July 20.

Business owners will be allowed to have new temporary patios on the sidewalks, although those patios are not expected to be able to stretch into the road itself, two pub owners told BIV.

Sim said the zone would have a "festival atmosphere" with family-friendly activities and events. The zone will be created in conjunction with the Downtown Vancouver Business Improvement Association, also known as Downtown Van.

Downtown Van is set to oversee programming and make the street more vibrant and filled with activities, selfie spots, vendors and live music.

Programming details are not yet final, Sim said. He added that the city is working closely with the police and fire services to ensure safety.

Details on exactly how large each business' patio can be and how late the establishments will be able to keep them open are not yet confirmed, the bar owners said.

"The fee is nominal," said Nate Sabine, Blueprint's director of business development. The company owns Good Co. at 965 Granville Street.

"Our application is in with the city. We don't know what's going to get approved but I think it's going to be fairly sizable."

He estimated that equipping the patio with chairs and umbrellas could cost up to $10,000 but that the added revenue from the added space would more make up for any costs.

"That's why we've been fighting so hard for this pedestrianization around the FIFA World Cup," Sabine told BIV. "Business is down on Granville Street. It's been down since COVID and has never rebounded. This is a huge chance for operators to see it come back a little bit."

The section of Granville Street set to become the pedestrian-only zone has endured many business vacancies and a rise in street crime.

Donnellan's Irish Pub owner William Donnellan told BIV he is also excited about his ability to have a sidewalk patio.

He has an application in with the city. He expects that the patio will likely have seating for about 50 people, and that creating it would cost him about $5,000.

"I would imagine that the patios will be able to stay open until 10 p.m. or 11 p.m. but all the details are still to be confirmed," he said. "Nothing has been approved yet."

Donnellan's Irish Pub owner William Donnellan founded his venture 10 years ago. He expects that his temporary patio during the World Cup could hold up to 50 people. | Glen Korstrom, BIV

Some business owners on the strip have no plans to create sidewalk patios. Frank Di Benedetto, who owns Fatburger Canada, told BIV that his restaurant on Granville Street, near West Georgia Street, is not licensed. He said he did not think that it would be worth it to build a patio.

His customers could get take-out meals and sit at some of the public seating expected to be temporarily installed on Granville Street. Di Benedetto said he expects a big business bump as a result of the FIFA World Cup.

A separate move by the city last year gives business owners a different opportunity to increase revenue.

City council approved a motion to allow bars, pubs and restaurants to apply for longer liquor-serving hours on an ongoing basis. Applications tend to take many months and cost thousands of dollars in fees, but the initiative has found significant interest from licensed establishment owners.

Both Donnellan and Sabine said they applied and were approved for their businesses to stay open until 4 a.m. Their interiors may stay open that late during the FIFA World Cup.

"We have not found it necessary to stay open that late so far," Sabine said. "We could on special occasions."

The new alcohol-serving hours for approved hospitality businesses depend on licence class and neighbourhood.

Bars, pubs and nightclubs citywide can apply to open as early as 9 a.m. and serve alcohol.

Those businesses downtown can apply to stay open as late as 4 a.m. nightly except for those in the Downtown Eastside. Outside the downtown core, those bars can apply to stay open until 2 a.m. on weeknights and 3 a.m. on weekends.

In most cases, the hours are now potentially one hour later than what was the case before.

Restaurants citywide can apply to be able to stay open until 2 a.m. nightly. Previously, the latest they could stay open was 2 a.m. on weekends, and 1 a.m. every other night.