Metro Vancouver News

Opposition mounts against 25-storey rental tower proposed for Kitsilano

Tower opposition mounts

Photo: Image courtesy City of Vancouver report. An artist’s rendering of a proposed 25-storey rental tower that would be located across the street from St. John’s School on West 10th Avenue.

A rezoning application to construct a 25-storey rental tower across the street from a private school in Kitsilano has generated 200 letters of opposition, according to the City of Vancouver’s website.

The application from LPI Management Ltd. on behalf of owner TL Regent Property Inc. proposes a 25-storey mixed-use tower containing 221 rental units and a two-storey Telus-operated public utility building.

The property covers an area between the 2200-block West 10th Avenue and 2200-block Marstrand Avenue at Yew Street. The site currently contains a 1945-era telecommunications building and surface parking lot.

The application goes before city council March 4 at a public hearing.

The online agenda for the item indicates council received 200 pieces of correspondence between Feb. 11 and Feb. 26 in opposition to the application. Another 61 people, including CEO Bridgitte Anderson of the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade, expressed their support for the project.

St. John's School

The majority of the opposition has come via form and personal letters from “members of the St. John’s School community.” The school is located on West 10th Avenue, directly across the street from the proposed development site.

Concerns include impacts on neighbourhood character, the proposal being too tall for the neighbourhood, shadowing onto the school and that the project would cause traffic congestion and resident parking issues.

Kerrisdale resident Kimphry Tu wrote: “By recommending 25 storeys, the city is knowingly choosing developer density over the health and natural light of our children. This project brings extreme height out of keeping with the community, without offering meaningful benefits to the neighbourhood. Developer profit is being put ahead of the safety and protection of our children.”

Arbutus Ridge resident Lewis Fan wrote that he understands the importance of adding housing in Vancouver.

“However, this proposal creates a direct and unacceptable conflict with the safety, well-being, and daily environment of the 580 children — aged 4 to 18 — who attend school directly across the street,” Fan said.

He pointed out West 10th Avenue is already a narrow, one-way street and a designated bike route. The street is heavily used during drop-off and pick-up at the school, and it remains active well beyond standard school hours for after-school care programs, he said.

“My concern is simple: we should be reducing risk around schools, not increasing it,” Fan said.

'Unbelievably congested'

Kitsilano resident Cecilia Chang said she lives in a building across the street from the proposed site.

“The density in this area is already as high as it can, especially with a private school right across the street and a community centre only a block away,” Chang wrote.

“Traffic is already unbelievably congested in this area and the number of close encounters with cyclists on the bike lane. Not to mention the number of cars seen driving in the wrong direction on this one-way street.”

If approved, the project would add 176 market rental units and approximately 45 below-market rental units to the city’s inventory of rental housing. The vacancy rate for the Kitsilano/Point Grey zone, which is where the site is located, is one per cent.

A vacancy rate of between three per cent and five per cent is considered to represent a balanced market, according to a staff report, which based its vacancy rate figures on the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation Market Rental Survey.

'We need to build up'

The application has been submitted under the Broadway Plan.

The staff report noted the neighbourhood is undergoing significant change with future redevelopment as per the plan, as well as with the Broadway Subway line extension. The future Arbutus Station will be located 220 metres to the east of the site.

Connaught Park is also located a short distance to the west with Arbutus Greenway and Rosemary Brown Park in the same neighbourhood.

Housing advocate Russil Wvong, who is seeking a city council nomination with OneCity for the 2026 civic campaign, wrote in support of the project.

“We have limited land in Vancouver because of the ocean and the mountains,” said Wvong, who lives in Riley Park.

“To add more housing, we need to build up. And it makes sense to allow more height and density where demand and thus land prices are particularly high: in this case, close to the new SkyTrain station at Broadway and Arbutus.”

'State-of-the-art utility hub'

University of British Columbia student Devina Singh said she attended the open house for the project.

“I was impressed to see that it included 20 per cent affordable units and sustainability measures without displacing any tenants,” Singh said.

“As Vancouver faces an affordability crisis, I believe that housing projects like these are a step in the right direction to enable every resident a chance to enjoy and live in different parts of the city in an affordable and sustainable way, all while building on properties that don’t have any rental apartments today.”

Anderson, on behalf of the board of trade, said the project represents “a significant opportunity to advance Vancouver’s housing, economic and digital infrastructure objectives.”

The reference to digital infrastructure is the proposed replacement of the current utility building, which would create a “state‐of‐the‐art utility hub, an often unseen, but essential asset for 24/7 high‐speed phone and wireless services for the community, including critical infrastructure for first responders.”

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. at city hall. Forty people registered to speak to council.

[email protected]

X/@Howellings