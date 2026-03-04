Metro Vancouver News

Man charged with murder in death of live-in partner: B.C. homicide investigators

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team's crest.

Police say a 48-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Jessica Cunningham, whose remains were found last August in a home the pair shared in Maple Ridge, B.C.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says Ridge Meadows RCMP had been at the home gathering information as part of what was then a missing person probe for the 43-year-old woman.

The statement from police says that visit led to the discovery of human remains inside the home and the BC Prosecution Service approved a charge of indignity to human remains against Mylie Barron the following day.

Police say Barron has pleaded guilty to that charge, and he was charged Tuesday with second-degree murder in Cunningham's death.

They say Barron is in custody and a sentencing hearing for the original charge is scheduled for Thursday.

Police say Barron and Cunningham were in a relationship and had been living together at the home at the time of her death.

"This was a tragic case, and the details have been hard to hear," Sgt. Freda Fong of IHIT says in the statement issued Wednesday.

"Our thoughts are with Ms. Cunningham's family and friends during this difficult time."