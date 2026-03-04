Metro Vancouver News

'It's heartbreaking': Richmond restaurant suffers $100K in damages in suspected arson

Photo: Photo courtesy of The Story Cafe The Story Cafe Eatery and Bar in Richmond, B.C., had its patio set on fire by an alleged arsonist on March 3.

A Richmond restaurant patio was set on fire in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Richmond Fire-Rescue was called to The Story Cafe Eatery and Bar, at 2800 Sexsmith Rd., shortly before 3 a.m. on March 3, for a fire in front of the building.

Grant Wyenberg, acting deputy chief of Richmond Fire-Rescue, said the fire was quickly extinguished and Richmond RCMP and a fire investigator were dispatched to the scene.

Kingsley Ho, owner of The Story Cafe, said video surveillance footage showed a person setting fire to the restaurant patio's wind guard around 2:30 a.m., first igniting the corner near the front entrance and then again at the other corner of the patio.

"The fire spread quickly, and the patio has been completely devastated," said Ho.

He told the Richmond News the damages add up to nearly $100,000, with the entire patio structure damaged, including the glass roof, tables, chairs, propane heaters and speakers.

"It's heartbreaking to even look at it. We are deeply saddened," said Ho, adding it is shocking to have this happen just before the restaurant's sixth anniversary on March 13.

"When we discovered the damage, our hearts just sank. You never expect something like arson to happen to your business, but it is a painful reminder to all business owners to stay vigilant.

"For a small business like ours, this is overwhelming. It feels helpless to see years of hard work destroyed in seconds."

According to Ho, winter is one of the slowest and "most difficult seasons" for restaurants.

Ho said the process of working with the insurance company "will be long" and they will not be able to reopen the area until the investigation concludes.

Meanwhile, he is unsure whether they can fully restore the patio.

"The uncertainty is very heavy on us," said Ho.

"We currently employ over 50 staff members who depend on us to support themselves and their families. Losing patio sales during this period will impact our revenue significantly, but we will try our very best to protect our team and keep everyone employed."