Feds release Musqueam title agreements covering much of greater Vancouver

Aboriginal title over city

Photo: The Canadian Press Musqueam Indian Band Chief Wayne Sparrow listens during the opening ceremony at the International Marine Protected Areas Congress (IMPAC5), in Vancouver, on Friday, February 3, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The federal government has released details of recent agreements with the Musqueam First Nation recognizing Aboriginal title over an area potentially covering much of Greater Vancouver, but it says the agreements do not have any effect on privately owned land.

The office of Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Rebecca Alty says in a statement the agreements instead provide "general recognition" of Musqueam Aboriginal rights and title within their territory, while establishing a framework for future negotiations on "how and where those rights and title could apply."

In addition to the 30-page rights recognition agreement, the ministry provided copies of a marine management agreement and fisheries agreement with the band that were all struck last month.

The rights agreement says it does not "create, amend, establish, abrogate or derogate" from Musqueam title, and nor does it constitute a treaty or land claim.

While the agreement does not include a map of the title area, its preamble mentions a 1976 Musqueam declaration that the nation's territory spans areas including Vancouver, Richmond, Burnaby, part of Delta, North Vancouver and West Vancouver.

The agreements had been the subjects of accusations of government secrecy, and opposition Conservatives had called earlier Monday for the release of the documents so "Canadians can know what commitments their government has made behind closed doors."

The rights agreement says the Musqueam have unextinguished rights and title in their territory, and that both the federal government and the Musqueam are seeking a "new nation-to-nation, government-to-government relationship."

It says both parties intend for the agreement to contribute to the implementation of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, which Canada has endorsed.

British Columbia Premier David Eby said at an unrelated event on Monday that he had not been briefed on the agreements, but he's not surprised that the negotiations had taken place.

Eby's office later clarified that the premier attended the signing ceremony as the local MLA on Feb. 20, the same day the federal government had announced the agreements in a news release.

"This was not done in secret," said the statement from Eby's office.

The release quoted Musqueam Chief Wayne Sparrow saying the community "celebrates these historic agreements as a step forward in our path to reconciliation."

"In signing these agreements, the Government of Canada is acknowledging Musqueam’s Aboriginal title and rights to our traditional territory and recognizing our expertise in both marine management and fisheries management," he said.