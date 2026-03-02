Metro Vancouver News

B.C. court approves settlement in class-action lawsuit against Vancouver Whitecaps

Whitecaps to pay out $475K

The B.C. Supreme Court has approved a $475,000 settlement in a class-action lawsuit against the Vancouver Whitecaps and Major League Soccer after star players, including Lionel Messi, were promoted to play in a 2024 game but didn't show up.

Justice Andrew Majawa approved the settlement in a Vancouver court, finding it was fair and reasonable in the "novel" case over alleged misleading promotional material before the game between the Whitecaps and Inter Miami.

The settlement, minus lawyer fees, will be donated to three B.C. sports-related charities, which the judge says is a "meaningful amount," and will also include changes to the team's ticketing practices.

There's no admission of liability by the team, but it agreed to display its ticketing terms more prominently on its website and make clear that there are no guarantees that particular players will participate in matches.

The judge approved lawyer fees of a third of the settlement amount, just over $156,000, and a $1,500 honorarium for the representative plaintiff in the case.

The class included about 50,000 people who bought tickets to the game, and Majawa says fans were compensated to "some extent" with a free ticket to another game and discounted food.