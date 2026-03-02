Metro Vancouver News

End of hallucinations? How Vancouver AI firms achieve accuracy

End of hallucinations?

Photo: Chung Chow, BIV. Caseway CEO Alistair Vigier co-founded his company, which trains AI agents exclusively on legal judgments from across Canada and the U.S.

Anyone who has played with AI chatbots has likely eventually found them providing some wildly incorrect answers or ones based on non-existent information.

Those mistakes, widely known as hallucinations, can make companies wary of adopting AI for internal use.

They are rampant largely because global giant AI ventures such as Gemini, ChatGPT, Anthropic and others tend to be trained on all available information on the internet, including posts on Facebook or Reddit, said Rob Goehring, executive director at the industry group AInBC.

To cut the risk of hallucinations down to what Goehring said was near zero, many companies in the AI sector are carefully selecting datasets and client information to train their AI agents.

That process of containerizing information and telling the AI bot to exclusively learn from a small set of data is known in the industry as retrieval augmented generation (RAG), he said.

AI companies in the health-care sector use RAG to ensure that any AI output for clients is as hallucination-free as possible.

“The bar is much higher for how AI performs in health care,” said Ashish Anand, CEO of Vancouver’s eight-employee Workforce Wellness Inc., which helps health authorities and organizations use AI for administrative tasks.

His clients include the home-care provider Saint Elizabeth Health, Royal Columbian Hospital and the Fraser Health Authority, he said.

“For our RAG setup, the only things that go in are what our clients provide,” he said. “If we're working with a hospital, they say, ‘These are the protocols and best practices and documents,” and they provide them. Those are the only things that our AI agents–the ones that we develop–are able to rely on, respond to or interact with.”

Anand said his company has generated millions of dollars in revenue in the past year—about 10 times what it generated the year before.

“Our projection is for by the end of the year to be closer to $10 million in revenue,” he said.

The legal niche is another one where reliability is key.

Far too often, self-represented litigants, and even lawyers, have got into hot water with judges for using AI to research their cases and winding up citing AI hallucinations, or references to cases that do not exist.

Those mistakes happen, said Caseway AI Inc. CEO Alistair Vigier, because the litigants and lawyers use the large global AI services and not a containerized system trained using RAG.

Vigier’s solution has been to scrape what he calculated to be about “100 million” lawsuit judgements from across Canada and the United States to create a proprietary database.

He then started training an AI tool using RAG on his containerized database’s content exclusively.

The result is that users can search the database and reliably find specific cases and judicial analysis, he said.

Vigier said collecting all those judgments was “very, very, very challenging."

In the United States, each county posts judgments, he said, adding that there were about 3,100 different places to scrape content in that country.

Along the way, Caseway also attracted a lawsuit.

The Canadian Legal Information Institute (CanLII ) is suing it for allegedly violating CanLII’s terms of use and infringing on copyright by scraping 3.5 million records.

The 10-employee Caseway launched in September 2024 with about $1.5 million in angel funding.

In fall 2025, it gained nearly $1 million in additional money from the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada Alliance and Mitacs’ accelerate program. That two-year grant links Caseway with researchers at the University of British Columbia.

Those researchers are specifically working to try to keep Caseway’s AI results from including any hallucinations, he said.

“Our goal is to ensure that these AI tools are as reliable as possible so that professionals and the public can trust it to provide accurate legal information,” said UBC computer science assistant professor Vered Shwartz.

Vigier said he aims for his company to expand, although he would not provide any specific revenue-growth goal from what is now around $200,000 per month.

“We think making the technology free would help solve the access to justice problem, as that's something we've always cared a lot about,” he said.

"You might wonder why we want to … make it free when we're commercializing it, but we have other products we want to focus on, and it would be really good to have one product that is giving back to society and really solving things, and making us the centre of case law in Canada and the U.S.”

One of Caseway’s emerging products helps litigants fill out court forms using an AI that uses previously provided information.

The other is an AI tool that provides analysis on a substantial volume of uploaded documents, Vigier said.

