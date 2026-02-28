Metro Vancouver News

Former North Van teacher to remain jailed for sex offences

Photo: . Brian Melicke Moore arrives at North Vancouver Provincial Court on Nov. 12, 2025, where he was sentenced for sexually abusing his former Lynn Valley students. | Pat Bell

An 86-year-old sex offender who committed crimes against boys while he was a North Vancouver elementary school teacher in the 1970s and 1980s will remain behind bars pending his appeal.

Brian Melicke Moore will remain in custody, the B.C. Court of Appeal has ruled.

In a ruling released Feb. 26, Chief Justice Leonard Marchand refused to order a full panel of appeal court justices to review a chamber judge’s earlier decision to keep Moore in custody while his appeals of both convictions and his sentence work their way through the legal system.

In denying Moore bail, the chambers judge had determined it would not be in the public interest, highlighting “the violent nature and profound wrongness of sexual offences against children” as well as Moore’s "very high" moral blameworthiness, Marchand wrote in the decision.

“Historical sexual offences are no less grave and demand … no less accountability than those committed today,” the chambers judge determined.

The judge added that unless Moore’s convictions were overturned, it is unlikely his jail sentence would be reduced.

Moore was convicted in April 2025 of eight counts of indecent assault against former students from Upper Lynn Elementary, where he taught between 1970 and 1982, plus one count of sexual touching of another boy who was a family friend later in the 2000s.

Moore was found guilty after a 31-day trial in North Vancouver provincial court. The court heard that Moore, once considered a popular teacher, took groups of 11-year-old boys on outings such as swimming at the SFU pool, water skiing in Deep Cove and overnight ski trips to the Interior. During some of those trips, he insisted the boys be naked and, on multiple occasions, sexually touched them or forced them to touch him.

His victims, now adult men in their 50s, described the devastating impact Moore’s abuse had on them, including anxiety, depression, anger, shame and addiction, as well as permanently altered abilities to form healthy relationships.

In November, Moore was sentenced to eight years in prison.

At the sentencing in North Vancouver, Judge Robert Hamilton said a prison sentence was required to reflect society’s denunciation of sexual crimes against children. Moore, who uses a wheelchair and suffers from multiple serious health conditions, was taken into custody following the sentencing.

Shortly after filing his appeal, Moore applied to be released on bail while waiting for the appeal to be heard. Moore argued the decision to deny him bail was unwarranted “given his advanced age,” past compliance with bail conditions, “failing health and current living conditions in prison.”

But in his written ruling, Marchand noted the test for ordering a review was not whether another judge might have reached a different conclusion, but whether the earlier judge made a significant legal or factual error.

Marchand found Moore had not met that threshold.

Moore’s appeal challenges both his convictions and the length of his sentence.

Among his arguments, Moore argues the trial judge made errors in how he handled evidence from multiple victims in the case, including "inadvertent or unconscious collusion.” He also argues his eight-year sentence is excessive given his age and failing health.

In denying bail last fall, the chambers judge found the public interest in enforcing the sentence outweighed Moore’s interest in being released on bail.

In the most recent court ruling, Marchand noted that even if some of the appeals succeed, several convictions would remain, along with a significant prison term.

Marchand also considered updated medical information filed by Moore describing a decline in his mobility and concerns about his living conditions in a specialized unit for older inmates, which a geriatric medicine specialist noted “will more likely than not shorten his lifespan.”

Marchand wrote while those factors increase the urgency of an appeal, they can also strengthen the public interest in seeing a sentence begin immediately.

Dennis Cooper, one of Moore’s victims who had a publication ban lifted on his name in order to speak publicly about it, said on Friday the recent decision not to review Moore’s bail was satisfying. “It’s nice to see justice work the way it’s supposed to,” he said.

Cooper said the criminal court process has taken a long time, noting Moore’s age and health were already considered by the trial judge in his sentencing decision.

“I’m actually surprised he tried to mount a defence at all, let alone an appeal,” he said.

A civil lawsuit launched by Cooper and other victims against Moore is still before the courts.