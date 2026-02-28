Metro Vancouver News

New racket sport centre planned for Vancouver

Photo: . Courtside Social is a new padel sports club proposed for Vancouver's River District.

A new sports centre has been proposed for Vancouver's River District.

Courtside Social is a new project involving Wesgroup Properties. The local developer has an application in with the city for a temporary fitness centre in the River District.

"Vancouver’s first and only club dedicated entirely to padel — featuring pro-grade courts, a refined social lounge, wellness facilities and a community built for connection," reads Courtside Social's website.

The centre would be based around padel, a growing racket sport not wildly different from pickle ball. Courthouse Social would see eight courts built at 3680 Marine Way, near the intersection with Boundary Road and the Burnaby border.

Along with the courts, cafe, and wellness facilities, the application with the city notes retail space is planned.

All of the structure built would be temporary.

The public can comment on the project up until March 6.