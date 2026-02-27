Metro Vancouver News

Radio station shutters its AM channel after 30 years on the air

Photo: Fairchild Radio photo. Fairchild Radio Group is closing its Vancouver CJVB 1470AM station as of March 5, 2026.

Fairchild Radio in Richmond will be shutting down its Vancouver AM channel and extending its FM channel broadcasting hours starting next Thursday.

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) approved Fairchild's application to close down its CJVB-AM1470 channel in Vancouver as of March 5.

"The Commission finds that approving these applications would ensure the sustainability of CHKG-FM96.1's operations and would not negatively impact the local radio market for ethnic programming," according to the CRTC decision.

The Chinese-language radio station said its Vancouver broadcasts "incurred significant economic losses" in the past five years and they are expecting the trend to continue in the future.

Fairchild cited increased costs and "increased interference" in CJVB's signal as additional reasons for closing the channel.

“Fairchild is of the view that this would allow it to save significantly in operations, technical, programming, and administration costs," read the decision.

With the end of CJVB, Fairchild will move 33 hours of Chinese programming to CHKG-FM.

In addition, the Commission amended Fairchild Radio's broadcasting licence by removing a long-standing restriction, which limited CHKG-FM 96.1 from broadcasting Chinese programming between 6 a.m. and 3 p.m. on weekdays.

When the radio station was first approved in 1996, there was little daytime programming for non-Chinese ethnic groups.

Fairchild, at the time, promised to limit its Chinese programming during the daytime hours on weekdays, with the CRTC placing the restriction to help keep program diversity.

While the organization tried twice to remove the restriction, it was denied by the commission. However, this time, due to the closure of CJVB and the documentation of financial losses, CRTC has removed the restriction.

There are currently seven ethnic radio stations in the Vancouver area, four of which are focused on South Asian communities and one other Chinese-focused station (CHMB).

Once CJVB closes, the market will lose around 24 hours of Chinese programming a week.

In its decision, the CRTC stated that CHKG-FM must serve at least 20 cultural groups in at least 15 languages with a minimum of 100 hours of ethnic programming per week.

Fairchild, located in Aberdeen Centre, has made a commitment to waiving fees for non-Chinese airtime brokers.

“Waiving these fees should help encourage the procurement of programming aimed at cultural groups outside of the Chinese community," according to the CRTC.

The commission also expects five per cent of its weekly music broadcasts to be emerging Canadian artists and to include Indigenous musical selections.

The new CHKG-FM licence for Fairchild Radio will expire on Aug. 31, 2030.