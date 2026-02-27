Metro Vancouver News

Vancouver-based influencer and rapper charged with human trafficking

'Influencer' faces charges

Photo: MusicBC Tevin Douglas

A Vancouver-based social media influencer and rapper has been charged with human trafficking, following a lengthy police investigation.

In a press release Friday, the BC RCMP announced six charges have been laid against 31-year-old Tevin Douglas. Police described Douglas as a “social media influence,” and he also appears to rap under the name NINETYFOUR.

Police said they began investigating Douglas in May 2025 over allegations of human trafficking.

“It is alleged that the victim was trafficked throughout the Lower Mainland in British Columbia, as well as the Greater Toronto Area in Ontario,” Sgt. Vanessa Munn of the RCMP said in the press release.

Douglas now faces charges of trafficking in persons, procuring a person to provide sexual services, material benefit from trafficking, material benefit from sexual services, advertising sexual services and sexual assault.

The offences are alleged to have occurred between July 1, 2023 and Dec. 1, 2023.

Douglas was recently arrested at his Vancouver residence and he was released on Feb. 24 under a number or conditions.

“Human trafficking is rarely confined to a single victim or even a single province. Investigators believe there are individuals with additional information who have not yet come forward,” Insp. Lyndsay O’Ruairc of the BC Counter Human Trafficking Unit said in the press release.

“Anyone with information is encouraged to contact their local police of jurisdiction. Each province has dedicated human trafficking investigators who understand the experiences of victims and can provide support regardless of whether someone is ready to pursue a criminal investigation. Safety is always the priority.”

A profile on MusicBC.org said Douglas was born in Scarborough, Ontario.