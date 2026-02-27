Metro Vancouver News

B.C. Ferries fleet-maintenance project balloons to $168.5M

Photo: . B.C. Ferries’ fleet maintenance facility in Richmond. RICHMOND NEWS FILES

The B.C. Ferry Commission has approved an additional $15.5 million to complete a modernization of B.C. Ferries’ Richmond fleet-maintenance facility, bringing the total cost of the project to $168.5 million — $42 million more than was first budgeted in the fall of 2022.

The commission, which must approve all B.C. Ferries capital projects worth more than $25 million, said the project remains reasonable, prudent and affordable, and is essentially the same as its original application.

The commission said it was satisfied with B.C. Ferries’ explanation for the cost increases, after hiring PricewaterhouseCoopers to review the submission.

The increased capital cost stems from the City of Richmond’s requirements to modify the perimeter dike work and do additional seismic improvements. There were also delays due to permitting and unknown site conditions, and cost increases due to higher-than-expected inflation.

Pricewaterhouse did note there were some concerns with B.C. Ferries’ risk assessment and how the contingency fund was estimated, how the procurement contract was structured, and how costs were forecast.

The idea behind the rebuild of the decades-old facility is to increase B.C. Ferries’ ability to service its own fleet, reducing the corporation’s reliance on third-party service facilities.

According to B.C. Ferries, the fleet maintenance site is responsible for 40 per cent of the work to maintain, repair and upgrade the fleet. Upgrading the facility is expected to mean 50 per cent of that work will now be done in-house.

B.C. Ferries said the existing infrastructure at the facility on 40 acres at Deas Basin has reached its maximum service capability.

The project will address seismic deficiencies at the site, which present safety risks, as well as tackle the risks of rising sea levels and flood-protection.

B.C. Ferries has said that a deferral or cancellation of the project could result in reduced service reliability, leading to increased operating costs.

The project includes replacing a series of buildings with one multi-purpose machine shop that includes a welding and fabricating shop, covered storage and site administration offices, extending the life of other buildings on site, relocating a supply-chain management warehouse off-site, and upgrading underground utility infrastructure.

It’s currently about 65% complete and is targeted to be in service by 2027.

The dollar figures associated with the project had been kept under wraps by B.C. Ferries, as the corporation argued that the contracts were ­commercially sensitive.

However, this month, CHEK News managed to determine the figures using a B.C. Ferries’ electronic document that had been submitted to the commission along with the request for the budget increase.

The Times Colonist has since done the same. The documents show the project was initially budgeted at $126.4 million, which was increased to $153 million in 2023 due to rising costs, before the most recent request was granted last week.

Of the new total $168.5 million budget, $152.8 million is for capital expenditures, $10.3 million to cover the cost of interest during construction and $5.4 million is for operating costs. There is a $4.8-million contingency fund built into the capital costs.

The approval for the additional $15.5 million comes with some strings attached.

The commission will require B.C. Ferries to report quarterly on the project’s progress, including costs incurred and the forecast of the final cost and schedule of completion.

The commission also asked B.C. Ferries to provide a “lessons learned” report within six months of the facility being available for use. That report must include a financial analysis of cost overruns.