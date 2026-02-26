Metro Vancouver News

Surrey, B.C., officer cleared after scooter driver hurt in crash with stolen truck

Photo: The Canadian Press A Surrey Police patch is worn by an officer at RCMP "E" Division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

British Columbia's civilian police watchdog says there are no connections between the actions of Surrey police and a crash that seriously injured a scooter rider.

The Independent Investigations Office says the crash happened on Jan. 21 in the intersection 88 Avenue and 128 Street, when a stolen Ford F-350 pickup collided with a Honda and a man riding on a motorized scooter.

Investigators say a Surrey police officer had been driving in a marked vehicle near the eventual crash site and had seen the truck before it drove away and set off the crash.

The scooter rider was hospitalized, while the Honda driver was not seriously hurt and the driver of the pickup took off on foot.

The IIO's chief civilian director reviewed the evidence, including medical records, police files, statement from the injured scooter rider and security-camera footage.

The agency says the investigation has found that police actions in the case were not linked to the scooter rider's injury.