Metro Vancouver News

Ten-year sentence handed down in multi-year Richmond drug lab case

10 years jail for drug lab

Photo: Richmond RCMP A significant amount of synthetic drugs was seized during a series of raids on clandestine labs in Richmond, BC. on Oct. 28, 2020.

Four people have been sentenced after a multi-year-long investigation into a group responsible for several drug production labs in Richmond.

Kim World Huang received a 10-year jail sentence and a lifetime firearms prohibition, while Huang Wei "Anthony" Hsu received a six-and-a-half years jail sentence and a 10-year firearms prohibition, according to Richmond RCMP.

Both have also been given a forfeiture order for items seized and a DNA order.

Meanwhile, Liu Song and Zekun Cao, who were both found in an ephedrine extraction lab, each received a two-year less a day conditional sentence order and a 10-year firearms prohibition.

Cao completed his sentence, but Song allegedly breached his conditional sentence and now has an outstanding warrant, according to RCMP.

Furthermore, Huang's girlfriend Yung En "Grace" Yang remains wanted on an outstanding warrant.

The sentences were handed down in January.

Between 2018 and 2020, Richmond RCMP and Richmond Fire-Rescue responded to a series of residential fires, which revealed multiple clandestine drug operations.

The labs were found to be run by an organized group based in Richmond, according to Richmond RCMP.

From June to October 2020, three Richmond homes were found to be used as large-scale drug labs.

On Oct. 28, 2020, Mounties carried out a series of raids on the clandestine labs connected to properties on Comstock, Maple and Blundell roads.

At the time, police found an ephedrine extraction and hypophosphorous method methamphetamine labs in the homes along with a crystallization and packaging site, precursor chemicals, firearms and production equipment.

Mounties seized approximately 28 kilograms of methamphetamine, 8.5 kilograms of fentanyl, 2.5 kilograms of fentanyl/heroin mix, one kilogram of MDMA, 10 kilograms of illicit cannabis and 58 kilograms of ephedrine.

There was also more than $200,000 in cash, 70 silver bars, five vehicles, four luxury watches and 23 mobile phones, which were submitted to the B.C. Civil Forfeiture service. A civil forfeiture lawsuit was later filed in B.C. Supreme Court.

“Since this project, the rash of house fires and drug labs have stopped, and an entire criminal group was dismantled,” said Chief Supt. Dave Chauhan, Richmond RCMP's officer in charge.

Chauhan noted the investigation was successful with the help of the Richmond investigative team, the E Division clandestine laboratory enforcement and response team and the forensic team, as well as Health Canada and the Public Prosecution Service of Canada Crown counsels.

“It reflects the dedication of Richmond detachment members and the strong cooperation among all partners."