Metro Vancouver News

Broken rail bridge stopping ships from reaching Metro Vancouver terminals

Broken bridge blocks ships

Photo: Chung Chow / BIV The CN Second Narrows Rail Bridge, seen in the background, has been unable to lift since the weekend.

The CN Second Narrows Rail Bridge, which links the North Shore’s port terminals to the rest of Metro Vancouver, has been malfunctioning, unable to lift and allow commercial shipping traffic through.

CN Rail crews have been working on the 1968 vertical lift bridge since the mechanical issue arose on the weekend. According to a Vancouver Fraser Port Authority statement, it is expected to be back in service sometime on Wednesday.

Typically, the lift bridge is put into action several times per day to allow deep-sea cargo vessels through. Since the disruption began, 13 vessels have been unable to transit the Second Narrows, according to the port.

Terminals east of the Second Narrows affected by the bridge disruption include the Stanovan (formerly Parkland) refinery and the Westridge Marine Terminal at the western end of the Trans Mountain Pipeline.

The bridge also provides rail service to numerous North Shore waterfront terminals for shipping grain, coal, fertilizer and breakbulk products though they have been largely unaffected, according to the port.

“We are working with industry and supply chain partners to minimize any potential impacts to port operations, and finalizing plans to resume marine operations for terminals east of Second Narrows safely and efficiently,” a statement from the port read.

According to CN, 43 million tonnes of cargo crossed the rail bridge to the North Shore’s terminals in 2024 – about a third of the material moving through the port.