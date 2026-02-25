Metro Vancouver News

RCMP officer cleared in shooting injury of a man with a weapon: B.C. police watchdog

Photo: The Canadian Press RCMP logo shown in Edmonton, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

An RCMP officer who shot and injured a man outside a home in Burnaby, B.C., has been cleared of any wrongdoing.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. says in a statement that there are no reasonable grounds to believe the officer may have committed an offence.

The confrontation happened on Sept. 1 last year after police were called to a home in the city.

The office says when police arrived, the man was on the street outside the home and was carrying a weapon.

It says there was an interaction and one officer discharged their firearm, injuring the man.

The office says its chief civilian director reviewed the evidence, including video and witness statements, to make the decision, but the IIO's report won't be released until after a related court process is complete.