West Vancouver 'N' driver loses traction on highway, sticks mom’s car in the mud

Photo: BC Highway Patrol A car sits stuck in the mud after a West Vancouver 'N' driver lost traction in wet weather, skidding his mom’s black Hyundai sedan off Highway 1.

A West Vancouver teen driver will have to figure out how to tell his mom her car was towed after a muddy crash on Highway 1.

In a news release, BC Highway Patrol said that around noon on Feb. 13, an ambulance driver contacted police to report seeing the driver of a black Hyundai sedan speeding down the Gagliardi Way on-ramp before careening off the highway and into the ditch.

When BC Highway Patrol arrived, they found the car stuck in deep mud along with a 19-year-old driver and his 19-year-old friend, both uninjured. The driver had lost lost traction in the wet conditions, highway patrol said in the release.

The 'N' driver was given a $167 ticket for speed relative to driving conditions under section 144 1c of the BC Motor Vehicle Act. The driver was also given the address of the tow truck company that pulled his mom’s car out of the mud, as well as a ride back to safety, the release said.

“Slowing down is a good way for new drivers to improve their skills, reduce costs, and avoid a humiliating conversation with mom,” the news release said.