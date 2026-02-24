Metro Vancouver News

B.C. man arrested on allegations of distribution of child exploitation material

Arrested for sex crimes

Photo: The Canadian Press An RCMP collar tab pin is seen in Edmonton, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

A Metro Vancouver man has been arrested for allegedly possessing and distributing child sexual abuse and exploitation material.

Mounties say the 52-year-old man from Surrey, B.C., was arrested last Wednesday in Maple Ridge.

Police say a search warrant was also served at a home in Surrey as part of the investigation, and the accused is now facing one count each of possession and distribution of child sex abuse material.

The investigation into the case began in March 2025, when the RCMP were contacted about a suspect in B.C. who allegedly sent the material by mail.

Police say the man remains in custody, and anyone who has information in the case should contact investigators.

They declined to release further information on the case because it is now before the courts.