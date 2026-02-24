Metro Vancouver News

Vancouver mayor says ICE isn't welcome at FIFA World Cup

'Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has not been invited to operate in Vancouver for the FIFA World Cup,' says Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim.

Vancouver mayor Ken Sim has issued a statement condemning U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents from being deployed or even invited to the city during this summer’s FIFA World Cup.

The move comes two days before a motion will be heard at a committee meeting. If successful, a formal request will be made to the federal government to reject any ICE deployments in Vancouver.

“To be clear: Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has not been invited to operate in Vancouver for the FIFA World Cup, nor are they welcome to conduct enforcement activities here,” Sim’s statement reads.

The statement goes on to underscore Canadian laws that prevent foreign law enforcement officers from exercising policing or immigration enforcement powers without explicit authorization from the federal government.

“No such authorization exists for ICE to conduct immigration or policing operations in Vancouver,” Sim says.

Anti-ICE motion to be heard at city council

A motion entitled “ICE Out of the Beautiful Game and Vancouver’s World Cup,” will be heard at the city’s standing committee on policy and strategic priorities meeting on Wednesday (Feb. 25).

Spearheaded by COPE Coun. Sean Orr and Green Party Coun. Pete Fry, the motion will ask city council to formally oppose any deployment of ICE agents to Vancouver for FIFA-related security operations.

The councillors also want the resolution’s intent shared with the FIFA organizing committee, Vancouver Police Department and Toronto city council.

The motion notes that ICE maintains an administrative and liaison presence at the U.S. Consulate in Vancouver with the permission of Canadian authorities.

“Although there has yet to be any reported deployment of ICE in Vancouver for FIFA-related security purposes, it is noteworthy that ICE deployment in Milano Cortino was only announced within days of the start of the 2026 Winter Olympics,” the motion reads.

Orr and Fry go on to suggest that any ICE security operations conducted during the World Cup would fly in the face of city policies around due process, equity, safety and access without fear and rights for migrants.

The pair also suggest any fallout from potential ICE-related protests could significantly hit the city’s coffers.

“If ICE agents were deployed to Vancouver, it could reasonably be expected to cause protests, boycotts, potentially pose a danger to the safety of residents and visitors alike, and disrupt the experience and success of the FIFA World Cup, a significant capital and operational investment by the city and province,” the motion reads.

BC Place will play host to seven FIFA World Cup matches beginning on June 13.