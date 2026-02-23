Metro Vancouver News

B.C. police release photo of now-deported extortion suspect in appeal for information

Photo: The Canadian Press Police in Surrey, B.C., have released the image of a man suspected of involvement in the ongoing extortion crisis. Surrey Police Service says Lovebir Singh, a 22-year-old foreign national, shown in this handout photo, has been removed from Canada, but they've released his image as they appeal to the public for any information about his activities while he was in the country. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout — Surrey Police Service (Mandatory Credit)

Police in Surrey, B.C., have released the image of a foreign national suspected of involvement in a wave of extortion gripping the region.

The Surrey Police Service says 22-year-old Lovebir Singh has been removed from Canada, but they've released his image as they appeal to the public for any information about his associates and activities while he was in the country.

They say Singh had been in Canada since the fall of 2023, and police identified him as a suspect in extortion-related criminal activity early this year.

Police say they shared information with the Canada Border Services Agency, whose immigration investigation led to Singh's removal from the country.

They say they're releasing Singh's photo after determining it was "necessary" to assist with ongoing investigations and in hopes it will prompt any additional witnesses, victims or associates to come forward with information.

The release of Singh's photo comes as the Surrey Police Service adds statistics to its web page dedicated to the extortion threats, showing there have been 56 reported extortions in the city so far this year, 11 related shots-fired incidents and two arsons targeting 32 victims, 18 of whom are described as "repeat" victims.