Metro Vancouver News

Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside gets own policing district with 88 officers

Policing 'District 5'

Photo: Photo Mike Howell. Deputy Chief Alison Laurin walks with acting-Insp. Kyle Davies in the Downtown Eastside Thursday as the pair discuss the creation of a new policing district in the neighbourhood.

The Vancouver Police Department’s commitment made in September 2025 to create a new policing district in the Downtown Eastside is now a reality, with 88 officers posted to an area that includes Chinatown and Gastown.

Officers are already on the beat and will soon have a permanent office in the Woodward’s building at Abbott Street and West Hastings Street when renovations of the 11,000 sq. foot space are completed.

The third-floor office, which used to serve the National Film Board, will be accessed by officers via a skyway that connects with a parkade on West Cordova Street, where vehicles and bicycles will be stationed.

Deputy Chief Alison Laurin is responsible for overseeing what she described as an “evolution” of Task Force Barrage, a $5-million effort by the VPD in 2025 to dismantle organized crime in the Downtown Eastside.

“This is committing to that model, but with full-time staff in a full-time way and with the relocation to this area of the city,” said Laurin during a tour Thursday of the office, which is nearing completion, with report-writing desks and chairs in place.

The boundaries of District 5 run roughly from the Victory Square area on the west side to Gore Street on the east, bounded by the northern waterfront and Expo Boulevard to the south.

A map of the VPD's new District 5 policing district. | Photo Mike Howell

'Old-school beat policing'

The VPD has long had four designated policing districts, with the Downtown Eastside historically part of District Two, which runs roughly from Gastown to the Pacific National Exhibition grounds, with Great Northern Way as the area’s southern border.

Staffing of the new district has occurred via a reorganization of the department, along with the rehiring of some retired officers. District 5 also has its own crime analyst and will have a dedicated team running projects focused on drug-dealing organizations.

The new Gastown-Hastings Crossing community policing centre, which opened in the Woodward’s building in July 2025, and the Chinatown community policing centre each have a designated officer.

Acting-Insp. Kyle Davies is in charge of the district.

Residents, people who work in the area and visitors will notice more officers walking the beat and riding bicycles as part of the approach to policing the new district, said Laurin, noting part of the new mandate is “to really go back to that old-school beat policing.”

“That was how I learned,” she recalled of her time as a rookie in the Downtown Eastside. “In my first days here, we walked all the time, and I think during COVID, we got away from that a little bit.”

Deputy Chief Alison Laurin in the new office for the District 5 policing district. | Photo Mike Howell

Cost of new district

The VPD has not disclosed the cost of creating the new district.

However, a motion drafted by Coun. Brian Montague that goes before council Feb. 25 requests $2.8 million for the “establishment and operationalization of VPD District 5.”

Montague, a retired VPD officer, told BIV via text that he was unavailable Friday for an interview. Both finalized 2026 operating and capital budget documents that went before the police board at its Feb. 12 public meeting do not mention costs associated with District 5.

A separate budget document approved by the police board in November 2025 described the creation of District 5 as an “unplanned pressure” and noted “the deployment and related costs are currently being assessed.”

In September 2025, when VPD Chief Steve Rai announced the creation of a new district in the Downtown Eastside, he was asked by reporters about the cost.

“We've got the vehicles, we've got administrative support, we've got the analysts,” Rai said at the time. “So we'll find those and reallocate those internally. But as you grow a district and be responsive to the needs of the city, there will be a cost somewhere down the road, and we're building into that as we get into operating.”

Police academy

The VPD does not have a contingency budget. When unexpected costs arise, the department must seek council approval to amend its budget. Which is what Montague’s motion requests, in addition to a $1.2-million request to operate a VPD police training academy.

A location for the academy hasn’t been finalized but the now-vacant London Drugs store at the Woodward’s building is being considered, according to interviews Rai and Mayor Ken Sim have given to other media outlets.

The VPD recently submitted a proposal to the provincial government to establish a satellite police academy aimed at training additional recruits. If approved, the initiative is expected to be cost-neutral, with only minimal start-up costs anticipated, according to Montague’s motion.

London Drugs Ltd. CEO Clint Mahlman said in an email to BIV in January that the company was closing its store Feb. 1 in Woodward’s building because of “persistent safety incidents and significant operating losses.”

Laurin noted that London Drugs and Nesters Market, the latter of which continues to operate in the Woodward’s building, have been hit hard with shoplifters, with reported incidents close to 600 last year “in and out of this complex.”

“It's unfortunate that London Drugs has moved on, but we're hopeful that we're the first step in bringing stability to this neighbourhood again, and that it will encourage the growth of retail,” she said. “We think that the public safety is the first step. That has to be here in order for all the other services to flourish.”

Task Force Barrage, she added, was successful in reducing crime and giving residents and merchants a better sense of safety in what has long been a challenging neighbourhood with violence and street disorder.

Vancouver police officers working in District 5 Thursday. | Photo Mike Howell

'We feel safer'

Reporters heard from Rai and other senior police officers in September 2025 that the task force, which launched in February, resulted in more than 1,500 weapons seized, with 170 real and imitation guns taken off the streets.

Insp. Gary Hiar, who was in charge of the task force, said more than 900 warrants were executed, which led to arrests.

Fire Chief Karen Fry said firefighters saw a decrease in fires, false alarm calls and overdose calls in the time that the task force operated. Fry noted overdose calls dropped from 3,234 to 2,073.

Those downward trends are what the department is focused on in having a permanent strategy to combat crime in the neighbourhood, according to Laurin, who believes violent crime has decreased because of more police on the street.

“The community wants us out there, they want to see that visible police presence,” she said. “We get numerous compliments from the public every day saying, ‘Thank you for being here. We feel safer.’ The sidewalks are safe for people with mobility issues, wheelchairs, the elderly.”

Added Laurin: “That's what this community wants from us, so that's what we're trying to deliver with District 5.”