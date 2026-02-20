Metro Vancouver News

B.C. greenhouse giant sues longtime manager over alleged $7.2M fraud

Photo: Courtesy of Burnaby Lake Greenhouses. Burnaby Lake Greenhouses runs a massive wholesale greenhouse operation in Cloverdale area of Surrey, B.C.

A B.C. greenhouse wholesaler has sued an employee for allegedly misappropriating nearly $7.2 million in a scheme claimed to involve fake invoices and a sham company.

Filed Feb. 18 at the B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver, the suit claims Burnaby Lake Greenhouses Ltd. hired Duane Ingram more than 35 years ago.

Now based in Surrey, B.C., the family business traces its roots back to 1951, when the Dutch founders launched what would become a wholesale supplier of tropical and potted plants, foliage and cut flowers.

The business is a major supplier to Western Canada, selling to independent stores and big retailers like Safeway, Save-on-Foods and Costco.

Four years into the job, Ingram was promoted to heard of the cut flowers department, the suit says. Among other duties, he was responsible for entering into contracts with vendors, confirming deliveries, and signing off invoices.

Over the past 14 years, the plaintiffs claim Ingram regularly billed one of their vendors, Mac Greenery, for foliage that would be added to flower bouquets.

He would then submit extra invoices and request signed cheques be given to him and made payable to Mac Greenery, alleges the suit.

Since late 2012, Burnaby Lake claims it paid more than $7.17 million to the supplier.

Little did the wholesaler know, Ingram was the sole owner of the Mac Greenery, court documents allege.

It wasn’t until January 2026 that an employee at Burnaby Lake went looking for more details about the extra invoices. When she spoke to the assistant manager of the company’s cut flowers department, the employee learned nobody had heard of Mac Greenery.

The company’s chief financial officer, Robert VanderEnde, found out and launched an internal investigation.

The suit claims the company found a statement of registration for Mac Greenery on Ingram’s work computer.

On Jan. 27, 2026, Ingram said he wouldn’t be coming to work and later said he was in hospital, claim court documents.

On Feb. 2, Ingram is alleged to have sent a formal letter resigning immediately due to his “rapid and serious decline in health,” the suit alleges.

Meanwhile, Mac Greenery never delivered products that Burnaby Lake had pre-paid for in January and February. When VanderEnde reviewed inventory records, he found the wholesaler had never received any products from the Mac Greenery.

Bank statements found on Ingram’s work computer were later alleged to show a “pattern of rapid fund cycling and spending in a casino.”

The suit claims Ingram misappropriated the funds and “took active steps to conceal his deceit.”

The Surrey-based company is applying for what’s known as a “Norwich” order against the Bank of Nova Scotia, the Bank of Montreal and Coast Capital Savings Federal Credit Union for disclosure of documents related to Ingram’s banks accounts.

Burnaby Lake is also seeking a long list of relief from the court, including nearly $7.2 million in damages, a tracing order on the misappropriated money and an order to disgorge any profits.

The company's managing director Sean VanderEnde declined to comment on the lawsuit, stating the court filings “speak for themselves.”

Ingram has yet to respond to the claims and Business in Vancouver was unable to contact him for comment.

None of the claims have been tested in court.