Man sentenced for murder of North Vancouver girlfriend

Photo: IHIT North Vancouver’s Melissa Blimkie, 25, was the victim in a fatal stabbing at the Metrotown mall in Burnaby on Dec. 19, 2021.

The man responsible for the second-degree murder of North Vancouver resident Melissa Blimkie has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 12 years.

In December 2021, Everton Javaun Downey stabbed his 25-year-old girlfriend 15 times while they were in a stairwell of the Metrotown mall in Burnaby.

Downey fled but was later arrested. Blimkie died in hospital.

During a lengthy trial, Downey testified he was suffering from paranoia including beliefs that Blimke was planning to kill him, that strangers were following him and spying on him through holes in the ceiling and that people were trying to drug him. His defence argued he should be found not criminally responsible by reason of mental disorder.

B.C. Supreme Court Justice Heather Holmes, however, rejected that augment, calling Downey’s actions a “purposeful and sustained attack.” She also noted that Downey was an unreliable witness who was known to lie to “serve his own purposes.”

He was found guilty in B.C. Supreme Court in August of 2025.

Downey, 35, was sentenced in Vancouver on Friday.

“This was a tragic instance of intimate partner violence that has had a devastating impact on Melissa’s family and her community”, said Cpl. Esther Tupper, spokesperson for the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team. “IHIT would like to thank the Burnaby RCMP, the BC Coroners Service, and the BC Prosecution Service for their work throughout this investigation. Our thoughts are with Melissa’s family and friends at this time.”