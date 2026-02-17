Metro Vancouver News

Amazon violated labour code with selective pay increase to B.C. workers, board finds

Photo: The Canadian Press Security guards walk in the parking lot outside Amazon's YVR2 fulfilment centre, in Delta, B.C., on Friday, July 11, 2025. Unifor says the B.C. Labour Relations Board has awarded workers at the facility a retroactive wage increase after the company increased pay for workers at other facilities in the Lower Mainland, but excluded workers from the union-certified warehouse last year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The B.C. Labour Relations Board says online retail giant Amazon violated the province's labour code by giving workers at most of its facilities scheduled pay increases, but leaving out unionized warehouse employees in Delta, B.C.

The board says in a ruling that Amazon must now give the same wage increase to workers at the Delta facility, which applies retroactively to the date of the increases given to workers at its non-union sites.

Gavin McGarrigle, Unifor's western regional director, says the latest ruling in the long-running dispute with Amazon is "good news" for the roughly 800 workers whose wages had been wrongfully frozen by the company.

The union says workers were given free Prime memberships and wage increases of between about $2 and just under $3 an hour, and the decision will likely cost Amazon over $1 million.

McGarrigle says the union filed an unfair labour practices complaints last September and the company fought it "every step of the way."

It's the second time the company's been found in contravention of the code while fighting unionization in B.C., and McGarrigle says the union is still working toward a collective agreement and "evaluating" other alleged violations related to union drives at other company facilities.

Amazon Canada did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the board's latest ruling.

The labour relations board last year ruled that Amazon had been engaged in a "lengthy and pervasive anti-union campaign" and had wrongfully gone on a hiring spree to thwart union organizing efforts.

The board found that the company's anti-union messaging was targeted at vulnerable workers, a majority of whom had English as a second language, and workers were subjected to "a constant barrage of materials and carefully constructed anti-union messaging by Amazon."