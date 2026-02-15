Metro Vancouver News

'We will be winding down': Popular Vancouver coffee chain to close all locations

Photo: Brendan Kergin/V.I.A.. Matchstick coffee shops will close their locations.

After more than 10 years, Matchstick coffee will be closing all of its locations around Vancouver.

Currently, the local coffee shop chain has four locations and roasts its own coffee.

"It is with a heavy heart that we announce we will be winding down operations at Matchstick Coffee," reads a post on Instagram.

In the post, the chain announced it would be winding down operations at three locations first.

The first location to close will be Yaletown at 1328 Richards St. on March 1. Then the Riley Park location at 4807 Main St. will close on March 15. The Fraser location at 639 East 15th Ave. will close on April 1.

The final location, at 1305 Davie St., will close at a later date which hasn't been specified yet.

Matchstick opened in 2012; the first location was the Fraser shop.

In 2020 it faced issues and co-owners Spencer and Annie Vierweger resigned after multiple public allegations by former employees of a toxic work environment.

In recent years it has faced a shifting industry, according to the post.

"Like many independent businesses, we have faced an increasingly challenging environment. After exploring every possible avenue, we have made the difficult decision to close our doors," reads the post.