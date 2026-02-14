Metro Vancouver News

Massive Seaspan drydock being shipped overseas for upgrades

Massive drydock shipped

Photo: . The Seaspan Careen drydock was loaded on to a special heavy lift vessel on Friday in preparation for a journey to Indonesia, where the drydock will be upgraded. |Paul McGrath / North Shore News

Usually it’s the ship that goes into the drydock. But this weekend, that got reversed at Seaspan and the drydock went on a ship.

Anyone looking out at the harbour on Friday, Feb. 13, likely noticed an unusual sight. The Seaspan Careen, the largest of the drydocks used to lift ships out of the water for repair at Seaspan’s Vancouver Drydock, was itself moved from its usual location near Burrard Pier and lifted on to a gigantic heavy lift ship, the GPO Emerald.

The drydock is scheduled to leave Vancouver Harbour on board the Emerald on Sunday for an approximately month-long voyage to Indonesia.

There, it will undergo repairs and upgrades at a specialized shipyard in order to accommodate the heavy polar icebreaker being built at the shipyard. Work on the $3.15-billion ship is expected to continue for several years.

Much of the work on the Careen is expected to involve replacing and reinforcing the bottom of the drydock so it can accommodate bigger and heavier ships.

“We knew that we were going to be launching the heavy polar icebreaker in a couple of years, so it was important to get the Careen upgraded now so that we’re ready for that,” said Abigail Saxton, spokesperson for Seaspan.

Measuring 140 metres in length, the Careen has a lifting capacity of up to 30,000 tonnes and has supported past ship launches at Seaspan’s Vancouver Shipyards including the Royal Canadian Navy’s first joint support ship, HMCS Protecteur, and the offshore oceanographic science vessel, CCGS Naalak Nappaaluk, delivered to the Canadian Coast Guard in November.

The Careen is one of three floating drydocks used at Vancouver Drydock to lift barges, cruise ships, ferries, coast guard vessels and smaller boats, like the SeaBus, out of the water for repairs and maintenance.

The deck of a floating drydock can be fully submerged below the sea surface by filling ballast tanks with sea water. Tugboats are then able to move a ship or barge into place over the deck. The ballast water is then pumped out, raising the dock and lifting the vessel out of the water for repairs.

Saxton said the two other drydocks will be able to handle repair work at Seaspan while the Careen is getting upgrades overseas. The Careen drydock is expected to return to Vancouver Shipyards this summer.

The upgrades are also expected to extend the life of the 45-year-old drydock by 20 to 30 years, said Saxton.

The ship being used to transport the drydock, the GPO Emerald, is one of four identical semi-submersible heavy-lift ships run by the company GPO Heavylift, based out of Norway.

The company specializes in international shipping of heavy equipment like offshore drilling rigs.