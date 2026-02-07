Metro Vancouver News

Four men arrested after heavily armed police rescue man from North Vancouver home

Photo: . A Vancouver Police Department Emergency Response Team had a heavy presence in a Dollarton neighbourhood Thursday afternoon. |

Four men were arrested after members of the Lower Mainland’s Emergency Response Team showed up with a heavy presence in North Vancouver’s Dollarton neighbourhood Thursday afternoon.

Police allege the suspects forcibly entered a home near the intersection of Dollar Road and Dollarton Highway and held a 45-year-old man captive inside.

Police said they believe the victim was specifically targeted.

Streets were cordoned off and neighbours reported seeing large numbers heavily armed ERT members flood into the area around 3 p.m. on Thursday.

Nearby Sherwood Park Elementary was locked down for a short time at the end of the school day, with no students permitted to leave and no parents permitted to enter the school until about 3:40 p.m. when North Vancouver RCMP deemed it safe for students to leave.

Police said the victim who had been confined in the house was safely rescued with only minor injuries.

Nearby video footage shared with the North Shore News showed three men with beards dressed in dark coloured clothes and gloves breaking a fence and running across a neigbhour’s backyard prior to their arrest.

Vancouver Police Department spokesperson Const. Darren Wong said all four men arrested remained in custody Friday.

Police said more information will be released as it becomes available.