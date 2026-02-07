Metro Vancouver News

Vancouver filming locations: 'The Last of Us' to start filming Season 3

'The Last of Us' filming soon

Photo: Photo: @PaulMorcombe and @ChewieAdam/X. The HBO zombie drama will start filming in Vancouver, BC, in March 2026 with stars like Bella Ramsey, Kaitlyn Dever, Isabela Merced, Gabriel Luna and Jeffrey Wright.

Warning: This article contains plot spoilers for the TV show.

Arguably the most beloved zombie series of all time will start filming in Vancouver this March.

The Last of Us filmed its first and second seasons in and around Metro Vancouver, bringing its star-studded cast and apocalyptic sets to the streets, parks, forests and the UBC campus.

The HBO zombie drama has starred Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent), Bella Ramsey (Game of Thrones) and Nico Parker (Dumbo). Season 2 was filming in the city for months.

To many fans' despair, Pascal's character died in the second season, meaning the popular actor won't return to Vancouver for filming.

But several new actors may be living in the city during filming, along with some of the old cast.

Clea DuVall (Girl, Interrupted, The Grudge) will join the cast and play a "seraphite," a religious cult introduced in Season 2. "They worship a female Prophet and see the Cordyceps infection as punishment for the sins of humanity," according to Deadline.

A new actor, Jorge Lendeborg Jr. (Love, Simon, Spider-Man: No Way Home), will take on the role of Manny, previously played by Danny Ramirez.

Lead actress Bella Ramsey will return to play protagonist Ellie Williams, and told Elle Magazine she will continue to play the lead for as long as the show allows.

Other returning actors include Kaitlyn Dever, Isabela Merced, Gabriel Luna and Jeffrey Wright.

Bear and Pear Productions is slated to start filming on the show on March 2 and continue through Nov. 27. The series will be filmed this season under the working title "Calm Current," according to Creative BC.

The third instalment of the zombie drama is speculated to be the final season and focus on Abby (Kaitlyn Dever), as she tells the story from the beginning of the Zombie apocolypse and after killing Joel (Pedro Pascal).

Where will the show be filmed in Metro Vancouver?

Exact set locations are currently unknown, but the production has used numerous shooting spots in the past. Some of them have completely shut down major city blocks, sparking interest from residents and passersby.

Most recently, filming for the hit show took place on a portion of East Cordova Street last August, which included numerous, weathered-looking picture vehicles, graffiti, debris and plants.

Vancouver filming locations for 'The Last of Us'

In May 2025, Alexander Street was made to look like a post-apocalyptic streetscape with debris, plants and moss-covered vehicles moved into Gastown.

Then, in the summer, the show's crew popped up in lots of nearby spots.





A couple of blocks of Raymur Avenue were used in mid-July for an overnight shoot. Around the same time Chinatown was used: the intersection of Columbia and Pender streets was dressed up to look derelict.

Another set was built involving Arch Alley and East Cordova Street, where shooting took place in early August.

Stanley Park and the Vancouver Aquarium

Vancouver's iconic park and aquarium were used several times by The Last of Us while in town.

In July 2025, the crew was spotted in the park. More scenes were filmed in the park's forest in September.

In what were likely some of the last filming days in Vancouver for Season 2, shooting took place at the Vancouver Aquarium in mid-January 2025.

The Orpheum Theatre

While much of the shooting around Vancouver took place outside, at least one local interior will likely show up in the show: The Orpheum Theatre.

The show filmed at the iconic performance venue and outside on Granville Street in July.

Harbour Green Park

The Coal Harbour park was used for a few days in late July. It was cordoned off from the public and appeared to have several vehicles flipped over in it. Last of Us co-star Bella Ramsey was spotted there as well.

The park runs along Vancouver's harbour directly west of the Vancouver Convention Centre and Jack Poole Plaza.

Pacific Spirit Park

In one of the smaller scenes shot here, a military or paramilitary convoy was spotted rolling through the park on West 16th Avenue between Blanca Street and Wesbrook Mall, which leads into UBC.

Britannia Beach

Likely the biggest The Last of Us set in the region was built near Britannia Beach in 2024.

Nanaimo

Parts of downtown Nanaimo, near the city's main library, were used in April and May 2024.

Kamloops

The Tranquille area outside of Kamloops was also used for filming for the series early in 2025. A grocery store called Greenplace Market was built. A place with the same name is a setting in the video game.

Other spots in B.C.

On social media, several other sets were linked to the show, including in Mission, Langley, Fort Langley and North Vancouver.

With files from Brendan Kergin.