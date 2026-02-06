Metro Vancouver News

Police say threats made against schools in Coquitlam, B.C., for third straight day

Photo: The Canadian Press An RCMP epaulette is seen in Edmonton, on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Police in the Metro Vancouver community of Coquitlam say more threats have been made toward local schools, setting off safety protocols.

Coquitlam RCMP did not say how many schools were targeted in the latest round of threats but has confirmed that authorities have received additional reports of alleged threats Friday.

It comes after a series a threats were made on Wednesday against nine schools in the Coquitlam, Port Coquitlam and Port Moody, in addition to another two schools that were threatened on Thursday.

Police say there has been no evidence of students or staff being at risk because of the threats, but hold-and-secure protocols were initiated out of an abundance of caution "to prioritize safety."

The investigation into the threats is ongoing.

A parent of a student at one of the schools that had been locked down this week reported texts from her daughter saying the classroom windows had been covered by paper and students were sitting on the floor in response to the threats.