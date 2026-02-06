Metro Vancouver News

Vancouver home insurance premiums rose nearly 10% in 2025, says report

Photo: Chung Chow. Annual insured catastrophic losses in Canada exceeded $4 billion per year on average in the last five years, almost twice the level during 2010-19, according to TD Economics.

Vancouver homes are getting older, more costly to repair and more expensive to insure, according to a new report.

Home insurance premiums in Vancouver rose 9.94 per cent in 2025, according to My Choice Financial Inc.

A Feb. 3 report by the Toronto-based insurance comparison platform said rising premiums can be linked to aging housing stock and rising renovation costs.

In Vancouver, 7.38 per cent of homes were built before 1960, and 5.89 per cent of homes require major repairs, said the report.

Older homes with deferred maintenance pose higher risks for water damage, electrical fires and structural failure, explained Vitalii Starov, My Choice’s vice-president of product growth.

As the cost of repairs goes up—renovation inflation in Vancouver was 1.91 per cent last year—homeowners may delay fixing things, which increases risk and pushes premiums higher, he said.

A home’s replacement cost is the key ingredient in property insurance pricing, Starov said.

The study looked specifically at detached and semi-detached houses around 2,000 square feet with three to four bedrooms, monitored fire alarms, burglar alarms, fire extinguishers, fire coverage and enhanced water coverage.

Condo chargebacks

Insurance for condos works a bit differently, said Sean Ingraham, senior vice-president with FirstService Residential.

There are often two insurance policies in play: the strata corporation’s policy, which covers common property and can have a five- or six-figure deductible, and the individual condo owner’s personal policy, which covers their unit and can have a much lower deductible of several hundred dollars.

If the condo owner causes damage—water damage is most frequent—to other parts of the building, it’s very common for strata corporations to have a bylaw where they charge back the strata’s deductible to the responsible unit, he said.

An owner’s personal policy normally covers this chargeback, but if they don’t have personal insurance—it’s not mandatory—the owner would have to pay the strata corporation’s entire chargeback out of pocket, which can be financially ruinous.

“I’ve heard of one strata corporation that has a million-dollar water deductible,” Ingraham said.

Even if the condo owner has a personal policy, it may not cover the whole chargeback if the strata corporation’s deductible has gone up recently. Strata corporations are supposed to notify the ownership of significant changes to the corporation’s deductible, but this isn’t always done, he said.

That’s why it’s important for strata lot owners to take their strata corporation’s insurance summary to their personal insurer to ensure correct coverage, Ingraham said.

The good news is that strata corporations’ deductibles are currently declining in B.C. due to a softer insurance market with more capacity, he said. This may be leading to lower insurance costs for some homeowners—particularly those governed by stratas that take steps to mitigate risk and have a history of fewer losses, he said.

Perfect storm

Not all risks can be mitigated.

The frequency and cost of catastrophic weather events—those that cause at least $30 million in insured losses—have risen significantly in recent years, according to a November 2025 report by Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD).

December’s atmospheric rivers in B.C. caused nearly $90 million in insured damage, for example, according to the Insurance Bureau of Canada.

Likeleli Seitlheko, economist and author of the TD report, said B.C. accounted for five per cent of total insured losses between 1983 and 2024, compared to 42 per cent for Alberta and 24 per cent for Ontario.

It’s more proportionate to B.C.’s population or economy relative to Canada, she said.

Seitlheko said she’s seeing some evidence that areas of Canada that have had higher losses are seeing premium increases.

Insurance companies may also be increasing deductibles, reducing coverage levels or even pulling out of some areas affected by repeated flooding and hailstorms, she said.

This may be due in part to underwriting losses, meaning an insurance company’s claims and operational costs are higher than premiums collected.

She suggested people research climate risk for the areas they’re looking to buy in and invest in property upgrades that make homes more resilient in high-risk areas.