Metro Vancouver News

'Seeing the sights' costs man his Lamborghini after being clocked at over double the speed limit

Speeding Lambo seized

Photo: Photo courtesy BC Highway Patrol. A Lamborghini SUV being towed after an excessive speeding impound on the Alex Fraser Bridge.

A 51-year-old Surrey man has a pocketful of traffic tickets and no car keys for a week after being stopped for speeding on the Alex Fraser Bridge.

On Feb. 4, 2026, just after 8 p.m., BC Highway Patrol spotted a Lamborghini SUV driving much faster than other traffic northbound over the Alex Fraser Bridge in Delta.

A laser reader clocked the Lamborghini doing 197 km/h in a 70 zone.

“Some drivers seem to think that bridges are free from speed enforcement. That is a foolish and dangerous assumption. Bridges are no strangers to deadly collisions,” says Cpl. Michael McLaughlin with BC Highway Patrol in a news release. “Driving over double the speed limit is extremely dangerous to you, your passengers, and everyone around you.”

The driver and his two passengers were picked up by family, and the driver is now facing:



Excessive speed (over 60 km/h), section 148(1) of the BC Motor Vehicle Act (MVA), for a fine of $483;



Illegal window tint, section 7.05(8) of the BC Motor Vehicle Act Regulations (BC MVAR) for a fine of $109;



The cost of a tow truck and a seven-day impound (at the owner’s expense);



At least three years of high-risk driver premiums and escalating insurance that will bring the total costs over $2,500.



“The driver claimed he was showing his out-of-country cousins the sights of Metro Vancouver,” added McLaughlin. “Instead, they saw the consequences of dangerous driving. We’re grateful it didn’t end much worse.”