20 coal cars derail near B.C. wetland, says ministry

Photo: Rob Kryut, BIV Metallurgical coal—B.C.'s second most valuable export—moves through Neptune Terminals in North Vancouver. Canada's busiest coal export terminal, operated by Westshore, at Roberts Bank in Delta.

A train carrying coal through a wetland in Surrey derailed Friday morning, prompting the rail operator to launch a spill response.

Reports to the Ministry of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness suggest the incident occurred at around 9 a.m. near the corner of Colebrook Road and East King George Boulevard.

“The initial report indicates that the derailment involved 20 coal cars,” reported the province in a spill response bulletin.

“There is a wetland in proximity to where the derailment occurred.”

The province said Burlington Northern and Santa Fe Railway (BNSF) was operating the train and that it has deployed its spill response contractor, Nucor Environmental, to conduct an on-site assessment.

The Ministry of the Environment and Parks said it has also deployed two response officers.

More information will be provided as the ministry learns more, the bulletin said.

BNSF spokesperson Kendall Sloan said in an email the incident occurred at around 9:13 a.m. “near New Westminster” and that it has affected the main track.

“There were no reported injuries to the crew and there is no hazmat release associated with this incident,” said Sloan. “A team is on site working to clear the area as quickly and as safely as possible.”

The spokesperson said the cause of the derailment is still under investigation.

Under B.C. law, those responsible for environmental spills are responsible for cleaning them up.

BNSF has a rail network extending to B.C. coal terminals at Roberts Bank and North Vancouver. It's not clear which direction the train was headed.

U.S. companies use B.C. ports to export thermal coal largely because Washington state and Oregon won’t approve new export terminals.

In February 2025, then-B.C. Conservative leader John Rustad suggested placing a “graduated carbon tax” on U.S. thermal coal that is shipped out of B.C. ports.

At the time, Rustad suggested the policy be used as “a tool to fight back” against threats of U.S. tariffs on Canadian softwood lumber.

B.C. Energy Minister Adrian Dix responded to the idea, saying it was “clearly federal jurisdiction” and that the Conservatives were using the idea to distract from not having a strong position against U.S. tariff threats.