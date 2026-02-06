Metro Vancouver News

Repeated threats shut down some schools in Coquitlam, B.C.

Photo: The Canadian Press An RCMP collar tab pin is seen in Edmonton, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

A Coquitlam, B.C., mother says her 16-year-old daughter sent her an alarming text Wednesday that the girl's school room window had been covered by paper and students were sitting on the floor because of a police lockdown.

Sharon Perry says the same school, Centennial Secondary, was locked down a week before and again on Thursday in a situation that is "beyond scary" for her family.

Mounties in the Metro Vancouver city say two additional threats were received against schools in the city on Thursday, a day after eight schools in Coquitlam and the neighbouring city of Port Coquitlam had been placed on a police hold and secure.

RCMP Insp. Todd Balaban says the threats were delivered by phone, and investigators are working "tirelessly" to gather evidence to advance the investigation.

Perry says she felt helpless after reading her daughter's first message last week that told of barricading the room they were in, coverings on the windows and hiding under desks.

Balaban says rumours about the threats have been circulating on social media, which aren't helpful to their investigation, however Perry says they are getting little clear information from the school district.

The district says in a statement that media should contact Coquitlam RCMP for further information as it has "nothing more to share."

Police in Port Moody said Wednesday they were investigating a similar threat that occurred at an elementary school, which was briefly placed on a hold and secure.

Balaban says police believe there is a connection between the Coquitlam and Port Moody threats.