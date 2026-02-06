Metro Vancouver News

Homicide team shares photo of missing B.C. mathematician, Masood Masjoody

Photo: The Canadian Press Masood Masjoody is shown in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (Mandatory Credit)

Homicide investigators have released a photo of a missing mathematician from Burnaby, B.C., to help with their search for the man.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says 45-year-old Masood Masjoody, who has been missing since Monday, is known for his online presence as a mathematician who previously worked in academia.

IHIT's Sgt. Freda Fong says details of why the homicide team has taken over the case cannot be released for fear of jeopardizing the investigation.

IHIT had said in a release on Wednesday that investigators believe the disappearance of Masjoody is suspicious, and criminality is involved.

Mounties in Burnaby started an investigation into Masjoody's disappearance on Monday after receiving reports from concerned neighbours, and an initial investigation determined that his disappearance was out of character.

Fong says they understand that Masjoody's disappearance has affected his family, friends and community members, and investigators are providing updates to the family as they become available.

Masjoody is a former PhD student and instructor of math at Simon Fraser University, who has been involved in numerous lawsuits.

The B.C. Court of Appeal declared him a "vexatious litigant" last year over the cases, which have accused academics, legal figures and journalists of defamation.