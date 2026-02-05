Metro Vancouver News

Abbotsford officers cleared in 2022 crash that killed two during chase: watchdog

Officers cleared in crash

Photo: The Canadian Press Police tape cordons off a crime scene in Toronto on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

British Columbia's police watchdog has cleared officers involved in a crash in Abbotsford that killed two people who were fleeing police at the time.

The report from the Independent Investigations Office says the crash happened Aug. 7, 2022, as Abbotsford Police were pursuing a stolen Acura Integra linked to a double homicide that occurred in a different part of B.C. the day before.

The civilian watchdog says police tried to stop the speeding Acura using a ramming manoeuvre meant to cause the target vehicle to rotate sideways and come to a halt, but the car ended up smashing into a tree and splitting in half.

The passenger in the Acura died at the scene, while the driver was pronounced dead shortly after being taken to hospital.

The chief civilian director of the IIO, Jessica Berglund, says in the report that pursuits are inherently dangerous and officers must weigh public safety considerations before taking that route.

In the case of the stolen Acura linked to a double murder, Berglund says it was reasonable to believe the vehicle would put civilians at risk if police didn't take action to stop it as it approached an intersection under a red light.