Metro Vancouver News

Mayor, ABC Vancouver councillors commit to $2M for summer fireworks show

City to fund fireworks

Photo: Anthony Maw/UnSplash. Mayor Ken Sim and his six ABC Vancouver colleagues voted Wednesday to commit up to $2 million to host a one-night fireworks event in August.

Mayor Ken Sim and his six ABC Vancouver colleagues voted Wednesday to commit up to $2 million to host a one-night fireworks event in August as a replacement for the cancelled annual multi-night Celebration of Light.

The 7-3 vote was in response to a motion drafted by Sim, who emphasized in his remarks during debate of the need to have a “major free family-friendly fireworks celebration” this summer.

“At a time when major events are increasingly expensive, losing one of our few large free summer events is a real loss for the city,” said the mayor of the Celebration of Light. “And once they're gone, they're incredibly hard to get back. Think about the PNE Parade or the Santa Claus Parade.”

The Celebration of Light—formerly known as the Symphony of Fire—had operated out of English Bay for more than three decades and had been one of Vancouver’s largest and most recognizable public events.

In November 2025, the Vancouver Fireworks Festival Society announced the indefinite cancellation of the event after rising production and operating costs. The cancellation was also connected to the loss of federal funds, reduced provincial support and declining private sponsorship.

The mayor said in his motion that federal funds declined from approximately $450,000 in 2023 to zero by 2025–26.

Provincial funding, meanwhile, remained unchanged for more than a decade “and was proposed for reduction, significantly reducing the real value of senior-government support.”

Sponsorship opportunities

Sim’s motion requests the $2 million to pay for the summer event come via city reserves, contingency funds and “other available sources."

That includes “real and value-in-kind costs related to fireworks production, event infrastructure, public safety, traffic management, sanitation, permitting, insurance and contingency planning.”

His motion also directs staff to explore opportunities for sponsorship, partnership, and cost recovery, including “engagement with tourism agencies and other orders of government, where feasible and appropriate, without delaying event delivery or limiting public accessibility.”

The mayor pointed out that the city has annually committed between $1.2 million and $1.6 million in in-kind municipal services required for the Celebration of Light. That includes police, firefighters and emergency co-ordination.

Engineering, traffic operations, sanitation, waste management, park access and post-event cleanup are also included in the costs, which has been on the books from a previous council’s direction in 2001.

“So we’re talking about a top-up of about $600,000,” Sim said.

'Magically come up with $2 million'

Green Party Coun. Pete Fry, COPE Coun. Sean Orr and OneCity Coun. Lucy Maloney opposed the mayor’s motion, arguing the expense didn’t match up with hundreds of city employees losing their jobs as a result of Sim’s successful push to implement a zero per cent property tax hike this year.

“The idea that as we're letting folks go from the City of Vancouver that we can magically come up with $2 million to throw a fireworks show in the summertime—that hasn't really been planned out—I don't think is responsible or consistent with what's been spoken about in these chambers,” Fry said.

Orr said $2 million would be better spent on an equity office, a renters’ office and to keep libraries open seven days a week.

Maloney said she supports creating and investing in opportunities to “create joy and happiness and social connection in our city,” but added that a one-night fireworks show at the cost of $2 million is not the way to do that.

“If it comes down to a choice between spending $2 million on one night of fireworks versus a city full of arts and culture festivals, events and organizations, I would choose to get more value for our limited budget,” she said.

Vote Vancouver. Coun. Rebecca Bligh was absent for the vote.

Christmas Carol with Scrooge

In making her closing remarks, ABC Coun. Sarah Kirby-Yung said she felt like she was in an episode of A Christmas Carol with Scrooge “and I'm hoping that people will wake up and realize that this is just something that brings people joy—it makes them smile.”

Kirby-Yung said the fireworks show will be good for business.

“Affordability is a very real issue,” she said in defending the $2 million commitment. “To the comment that the model just doesn't work, arts and culture in general doesn't work as a model. But we don't stop investing in it. We don't stop putting in the $14 million in grants. We don't stop in terms of our affordable cultural spaces grants, and they charge for tickets."

Added Kirby-Yung: “This is free, and people need things to do in the city. They need highlights.”

A staff report back to council is expected in the next couple months.

In the meantime, Sim will write a letter to senior governments that requests reinstatement and an increase in funds necessary to enable the return and long-term viability of the Celebration of Light.