Multiple schools in B.C. were placed on hold and secure after phone threats: RCMP

A number of schools in B.C.'s Lower Mainland were placed on hold and secure on Wednesday after receiving "multiple" threats, which RCMP say were later discounted.

Insp. Veronica Fox, with the RCMP in Coquitlam, B.C., says they took the threats very seriously and are trying to identify any connections between calls made to schools in both Coquitlam and neighbouring Port Coquitlam.

She says the threats were made by phone but they were found to be not credible.

When asked if the threats were a type of swatting — referring to calls to police to set off a response to fake threats — Fox says they are still trying to identify where the calls came from.

Police in Port Moody say they are investigating a similar incident at an elementary school, which was also briefly placed on a hold and secure.

All of the affected schools have been cleared, although Fox says the threats have led to fears about public safety.