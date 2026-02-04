Homicide team looking into 'suspicious' disappearance of a B.C. man
Homicide team takes over
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says it is taking over the case of a missing man from Burnaby, B.C.
The unit says in a news release that the disappearance of 45-year-old Masood Masjoody is suspicious and police believe criminality is involved.
Mounties in Burnaby began an investigation into Masjoody's disappearance on Monday after receiving reports from concerned neighbours.
RCMP say an initial investigation determined that his disappearance was out of character.
The homicide team says there are no indications to suggest this is linked to gangs or extortion, and it's appealing to the public for further help in its investigation.
The team's Sgt. Freda Fong says investigators think Masjoody's disappearance was not random, and they believe some family and friends who have important information have not yet spoken to investigators.
More Metro Vancouver News
- Sloppy Epstein redactionsUnited States - 3:30 pm
- Bell Media cuts more jobsBusiness - 3:29 pm
- Homicide team takes overBurnaby - 3:25 pm
- The end of a juice eraBusiness - 3:03 pm
- Traffic stop finds weaponsPrince George - 3:02 pm