Metro Vancouver News

Homicide team looking into 'suspicious' disappearance of a B.C. man

Homicide team takes over

Photo: The Canadian Press The logo of B.C.'s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is shown. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - RCMP (Mandatory Credit)

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says it is taking over the case of a missing man from Burnaby, B.C.

The unit says in a news release that the disappearance of 45-year-old Masood Masjoody is suspicious and police believe criminality is involved.

Mounties in Burnaby began an investigation into Masjoody's disappearance on Monday after receiving reports from concerned neighbours.

RCMP say an initial investigation determined that his disappearance was out of character.

The homicide team says there are no indications to suggest this is linked to gangs or extortion, and it's appealing to the public for further help in its investigation.

The team's Sgt. Freda Fong says investigators think Masjoody's disappearance was not random, and they believe some family and friends who have important information have not yet spoken to investigators.