Guilty verdict handed down in Richmond court over blocking of UBC roads

Palestine protester convicted

Photo: Richmond News file photo. Susan Bibbings was found guilty of one count of mischief in relation to a protest at UBC in 2024.

A woman was found guilty on Thursday in Richmond Provincial Court for mischief after being part of a demonstration blocking an intersection at UBC and defying police orders.

Justice Derek Mah found Susan Jane Bibbings guilty of one count of mischief for “wilfully obstructing, interrupting or interfering with the lawful use, enjoyment or operation of the property of the University Endowment Lands.”

The charge stems back to a pro-Palestinian protest in May 2024 when about 60 demonstrators obstructed an intersection at Wesbrook Mall and University Boulevard at the entrance to UBC.

Protesters sat in the intersection, placed pallets and bikes in the crosswalks and erected a tent in the middle of the intersection. The protesters had a megaphone and led chants.

The blockade went on for about three hours, but at 11 a.m., police ordered the intersection to be cleared. The protesters complied with the police orders but then started marching west along University Boulevard.

Bibbings was the last person in the march. She was told three times by police to keep moving. The third time, she didn’t comply and was arrested, Mah explained to the court at Thursday’s decision hearing.

Bibbings “conceded the offence of mischief but relied on the saving provision of Section 430(7)” of the Criminal Code of Canada, Mah said.

This section states that a person isn’t committing mischief if they go to or approach a house or “place” with the purpose of “obtaining or communicating information.”

Mah said the bodycam videos from RCMP officers confirmed Bibbings “obstructed, interrupted and interfered” with the intersection and along the boulevard.

On bodycam video, they were seen giving Bibbings warnings to move along and a “final warning,” saying she’d be arrested if she didn’t keep moving, the court heard.

Bibbings defied these police orders and then was arrested.

Mah said Bibbings was “seeking attention” and her actions were not done accidentally, rather they were “intentional and performative.”

He said freedom of assembly doesn’t protect people who commit mischief such as blocking an intersection.

The blocked intersection is one of three main entrances to the university, and is a “key intersection” for transit, cyclists and pedestrians and an access point to the university campus, local businesses and UBC Hospital, Mah said.

Video evidence showed buses stopped along University Boulevard and traffic being diverted by police.

The protest took place on a day when several graduation ceremonies were being held at the university and evidence showed many people going to these ceremonies were delayed, Mah said.

Bibbings argued the “scope of her mischief” was the point when police told her for the third time to keep moving and she disobeyed, but Mah said he agreed with the Crown prosecutor that the mischief was a “culminating moment of her mischief and defiance of police orders.”

“I disagree strongly with Miss Bibbings that this finding entailed a fundamental misconception of the evidence, that the Crown’s interpretation overrode the police discretion or that making such a finding would be contrary to an appellate or Supreme Court of Canada decision,” Mah added.

Mah cited testimony from a staff sergeant that arrests could have been made earlier due to the blocking of the intersection that prevented people from going to work or school, but police were outnumbered at that point so it was “appropriate” not to arrest protesters at that time.

Another reason Mah said he rejected Bibbings’ argument was “because it meant Section 2C of the Charter would trump other Charter rights, resulting in a violation of the rule of law and unreasonable and illogical outcomes.”

Mah said the intention of the legislation isn’t to allow people to invoke this section “to save themselves from mischief charges” after demonstrating peacefully "regardless of how noble that message was.”

Mah noted the court didn’t find it was wrong for Bibbings to protest, and it was part of the democratic process to allow people to gather and express an opinion, even if others disagreed with it.

However, he added, society expects this should happen without breaking the law and letting other people move freely.

“The rights of freedom of expression and peaceful assembly did not mean that those values justified a complete disregard for the basic consideration of other people or the choice to go against the law and engage in civil disobedience,” Mah said.

“No one was above the law and had the authority to behave unlawfully, engage or interfere with the rights of others, damage property or restrict essential services.”

Bibbings was in court to hear the verdict on Thursday, Jan. 29, wearing a Palestinian keffiyeh and holding feathers. Supporters in the gallery were wearing red hearts on their lapels.

Mah will sentence Bibbings at a later date.