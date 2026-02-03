Metro Vancouver News

Nine stranded paddleboarders rescued from Howe Sound

Photo: Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue (RCM-SAR) Station 4-Squamish A group of nine stand-up paddleboarders was rescued Saturday afternoon after being stranded by worsening weather conditions on a remote beach along northern Howe Sound.

If you are going to head out on a water adventure on Howe Sound in winter, be prepared, and if you encounter trouble, call for help sooner rather than later.

On Saturday, Jan. 31, at about 4 p.m., five volunteer members of Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue (RCM-SAR) Station 4-Squamish were called to help nine stand-up paddleboarders who were stranded by the stormy weather in Zorro Bay, a remote beach on the western shore of northern Howe Sound that is only accessible by water.

The well-prepared paddling group had set out from Squamish Harbour earlier in the day, destined for Porteau Cove Provincial Park, according to Station 4-Squamish’s media liaison, Scott Shaw-MacLaren.

“This is a popular paddling mission in Howe Sound in both summer and winter winds. It is unclear how the group ended up in Zorro Bay, but an unexpected out-flow wind direction could easily push the group to that side of the sound,” Shaw-MacLaren told The Squamish Chief.

The group reported that they spent three hours waiting for an improvement in the weather, and made a number of attempts to paddle out of the bay, but the conditions proved too risky, he said, adding the wind continued to build, and winds in Howe Sound were reported at 20 to 25 knots around that time.

“The group wisely set a hard deadline for themselves to request assistance with sufficient time for rescue before nightfall and stuck to that plan,” he said.

In a post to its social media page, Station 4-Squamish said that had the paddlers further delayed calling for help, that could have resulted in a much riskier rescue operation in the dark of night.

“This scenario is an excellent example of ‘When [in] doubt, call for help,’” the post reads.

“Attempting to continue on that late in the day in worsening wind conditions could have spelled traumatic disaster for all involved.”

Marine rescuers arrived at the group at 4:22 p.m.

"[They] made a tricky approach to the beach, which was exposed to the wind and waves,” Shaw-MacLaren said, adding that Zorro Bay is the first soft landing along the steep rocky western shore of Howe Sound after Woodfibre LNG.

“It is part of the Sea to Sky Marine Trail, but while sheltered in summer inflow winds, it is significantly exposed to northerly outflow winds and does not offer protection to a vessel. “

The volunteer Station 4-Squamish crew checked the paddleboarders for any injuries or medical concerns, and then transported them and their gear to Porteau Cove Provincial Park in multiple trips.

“The group was well prepared for the adventure, and when things didn't go as planned, they enacted a new plan to keep themselves safe and stuck to it. This allowed volunteer rescue crews to provide assistance in a lower-risk environment, and everyone came out unscathed, but perhaps rather late for any afternoon plans they had,” Shaw-MacLaren said.

Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue (RCM-SAR) Station 4-Squamish reminds those heading out on Howe Sound to always have an effective means of communication on the water and notify the Canadian Coast Guard early if a situation develops.

“Even if it is not yet a full-blown emergency,” the post says.

“Thank you to the paddlers for making the right call to seek assistance. Our volunteer crews train hard in the worst of conditions and love doing what they do.”