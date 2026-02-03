Metro Vancouver News

Vancouver International Airport set records for passengers and cargo in 2025

Airport busier than ever

Photo: The Canadian Press An Air Canada flight taxis to a runway as a WestJet flight takes off at Vancouver International Airport, in Richmond, B.C., on Friday, March 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver International Airport says it saw a record number of travellers and cargo shipments last year.

The airport says it saw more than 26.9 million travellers in 2025, a 2.7 per cent year-over-year increase.

The previous record of 26.3 million passengers was set in 2019.

Domestic travel was up 3.8 per cent, while Asia Pacific passenger volumes rose 15.6 per cent year-over-year.

The number of passengers travelling between Vancouver and U.S. destinations fell 7.1 per cent.

Meanwhile, the Vancouver airport saw 365,000 tonnes of goods last year, an increase of 7.4 per cent over 2024.