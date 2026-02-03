Metro Vancouver News

Vancouver home sales continue sluggish pace to kick off 2026: real estate board

Slow start for home sales

Photo: The Canadian Press Condo and office towers and B.C. Place stadium, back right, are seen in downtown Vancouver, on Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Real estate activity in the Vancouver area got off to a slow start this year as residential sales in the region totalled 1,107 last month, down 28.7 per cent from January 2025.

Greater Vancouver Realtors says the number of properties that changed hands was also 30.9 per cent below the 10-year seasonal average.

The composite benchmark price for all residential properties was $1,101,900, down 5.7 per cent from the same time last year and 1.2 per cent lower than December.

The board's chief economist and vice-president of data analytics Andrew Lis says that while the January data may "appear alarming," the quiet pace to kick off 2026 is unsurprising after last year ended with one of the lowest sales totals in more than two decades.

There were 5,157 new listings on the market last month, down 7.3 per cent from a year earlier but 19.4 per cent above the 10-year average.

Total inventory grew 9.9 per cent year-over-year to 12,628, which was 38 per cent above the long-term average.